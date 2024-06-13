Young Thugs Lawyer, Brian Steel, Avoids Jail Time

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Young Thug trial has seen more twists and turns than a rollercoaster, with the latest drama involving his lawyer, Brian Steel, getting locked up for contempt of court.The Supreme Court of Georgia decided to throw Brian Steel a bone on Wednesday night, granting him bond. Looks like he can skip his weekend plans at the Fulton County Jail, despite what Judge Ural Glanville had in mind on Monday.

Judge Ural Glanville ordered Steel to spend 20 days at the Fulton County Jail. “Those 20 days consisting of every weekend for the next 10 weekends,” Glanville declared on Monday. “You’ll be checking in at 901 Rice Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia, 30318, at 7 p.m. on Fridays, and you’ll be released at 7 p.m. on Sundays. It all kicks off this Friday, June 14, and wraps up on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at 7 p.m.”

The sentence follows Steel’s refusal to reveal his source regarding information shared in an ex-parte meeting between the judge, the State, and key witness Kenneth Copeland. Despite Judge Glanville’s multiple contempt threats, Steel stood his ground, hinting that the court was engaging in “coercion” since no representation for Young Thug was present at the meeting.

In a classic courtroom standoff, Steel’s refusal to budge landed him with weekend jail time, turning what could have been a quiet summer into a series of Friday night check-ins. This saga is far from over, but one thing’s for sure: there’s never a dull moment in the world of Young Thug’s legal battles. Stay tuned for more legal fireworks.

