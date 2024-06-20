Listen Live
U.S. Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks Sign Defaced With Racist Images

A sign featuring the U.S. Senate hopeful Angela Alsobrooks was defaced with racist imagery in her home state of Maryland.

Published on June 20, 2024

Vice President Harris And Senate Candidate Angela Alsobrooks Hold Campaign Event In Maryland Focusing On Gun Violence

Angela Alsobrooks is preparing to represent the Democratic Party this fall in the upcoming elections for one of Maryland‘s U.S. Senate seats yet is enduring a harrowing event in her home state. A sign featuring Anglea Alsobrooks was defaced in the city of Laurel with racist imagery and police are now investigating.

Angela Alsobrooks, a former state’s attorney for Maryland’s Prince George’s County and also its former county executive, is currently vying for the U.S. Senate against former Republican Party Maryland governor, Larry Hogan.

Maryland, a traditionally Democratic Party-leaning state, handily positioned Alsobrooks against her party rival, Sen. David Trone, en route to earning the right to become just the third Black woman elected to the U.S. Senate. However, unknown forces are looking to dull Alsobrooks’ momentum by defacing a sign.

According to a report from local outlet Fox 5 DC, the perpetrators placed “KKK” symbols on the sign along with placing crosshairs on Alsobrooks’ forehead in the photo. Alsobrooks’ campaign issued a statement to the news station, essentially saying that this brazen attempt to rattle Alsobrooks won’t deter the team’s plans.

“We were made aware of this very unsettling incident, and our paramount concern is Angela’s safety. However, this sort of hateful threat will not deter Angela or her campaign,” read the statement to Fox 5 DC.

Hogan also took to X and posted a statement that hate crimes have no place in the state.

“Hate, threats of violence, and racism must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. They have no place in Maryland,” Hogan wrote, which prompted a flurry of negative replies on not being critical enough of the act.

Photo: Getty

