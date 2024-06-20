Ice Spice Debuts Sleek New Bob

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Ice Spice, real name Isis Naija Gaston, is known for her signature delivery, trendy bars, and a standout curly fro. As the “Munch” rapper progresses in her career, she continues experimenting with headline-worthy hairstyles — like her latest look. Ice Spice teased new music while debuting a sleek yellow bob with bangs. She captioned the clip, “phattt buttttttttt.”

Fans quickly jumped in Ice Spice’s comments to complement her new do and her buxom bottom, of course. Spice looks damn good in the video that shows off her 2000s style. Ice Spice Wore a khaki Ed Hardy mini dress with a belt and fur bolero.

Ice Spice Hair

Ice Spice’s hair remains a fixation for fans. In an Instagram post, the rapper confirmed she was born with the tight ringlets. In an interview with Erykah Badu in 2022, via Interview, Ice Spice dished on her decision to rock her natural hair.

“When I started putting music out, I was wearing wigs a lot. I didn’t show my natural hair until I put out “No Clarity” in November 2021. I noticed it was doing so much better than all my previous work. I don’t think my fan base was ready for me to be in heels and a lace front. I think they like that I’m being myself.”

While Ice has some infectious pop culture bars, her hair makes her pop. “There’s definitely a starter pack and I see a lot of girls doing it. I feel like it doesn’t apply to me all the way. My hair is short as fuck, it’s not swinging down my back. My whole body’s natural, even though some people try to accuse me of surgery. Only thing fake is my teeth, which I got to get redone. And my nails. I be having some fake-ass nails.”

Ice Spice And Nicki Minaj

Ice Spice’s new rap flow also sparked conversation. Half of her comments section praised her look and new cadence while the other half of her comments compared her flow to Nicki Minaj’s flow on the beloved “Chi-Raq.” Nicki’s influence on the young artist makes sense, after all, Ice Spice was signed to Nicki’s management team and together, they collaborated on some of the summer’s hottest bops “Princess Diana” and “Barbie World.”

Ice Spice and Nicki seemingly parted ways, and Ice Spice went viral for allegedly calling the Head Barb “ungrateful and delusional.”

Despite the controversy surrounding her and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice dropped her album art Y2K rocking orange inches and bangs.

Ice Spice’s Y2K drops July 26 and is available for pre-save.

RELATED STORIES:

Ice Spice Trends For Betty Boop Halloween Costume

Ice Spice Rocks A Pink Fur-lined Bustier On The Cover Of ‘Variety’

Ice Spice Debuts Sleek New Bob was originally published on hellobeautiful.com