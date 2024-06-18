CeCe Winans made a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show earlier this week where she talked music, memories, and performed “That’s My King” off her new live album, “More Than This.”
“More Than This” is Winans second live album. When asked about what drew her to record a live album, Winans shared that while likes studio records because of the flexibility to be able to listen and adjust musical arrangement, nothing compares to a live audience.
“The energy of a live record with an audience, it’s just the best,” Winans said.
Live shows usually differ from night to night based on the city, the audience, and what they’re needing from the performance.
“You’re there to be a blessing to them, but you always leave fired up,” Winans said, referring to performing live as healing.
Winans brought a piece of that healing message to the Kelly Clarkson Show, closing out her appearance with a performance of her new album track, “That’s My King.”
CeCe Winans “That’s My King” Performance:
CeCe Winans Performs “That’s My King” On The Kelly Clarkson Show was originally published on elev8.com
