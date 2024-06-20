Listen Live
Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Dances Into 21 Months Of Sobriety

"Get up here, let's dance!" says Angela on social media. "Let's dance!"

June 20, 2024

Ladylike Women Of Excellence Awards x Fashion Show - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Angela White, who began her career as Blac Chyna, is 21 months sober. The entrepreneur and influencer celebrated the healthy milestone by making a version of the viral video trend on Instagram.

“Get up here, let’s dance!” says Angela in the content. “Let’s dance!”

Angela White, also known as Blac Chyna, dances with fans to celebrate 21 months of sobriety.

In this infectious June 15 video, Angela, in a light pink two-piece workout set, is seen in an outdoor backyard setting. She playfully motions to the camera, twirls, and smiles, radiating health and happiness.

Fans have flooded Angela’s comment section with praise for her commitment, journey, and transformation.

“This new version of you I’ve seen on the internet this past year has been amazing. Major congratulations, Queen,” wrote one fan, applauding the influencer for chronicling her journey online. Another fan noted how Angela’s feat inspires her: “Eventually, I want to accomplish this as well, lol. Congratulations, you did it!”

In the face of adversity, Angela’s journey continues with new clarity, fitness accomplishments, and career achievements.

Despite naysayers online, the 36-year-old continues to post positive content about her journey. We applaud her courage and discipline. Angela herself has admitted it hasn’t been easy.

Her journey to sobriety has been marked by challenges, but she has remained steadfast in her commitment to her health and personal growth. This resilience is a testament to her strength and determination and an example of a characteristic that makes all Black women unstoppable.

Support Your Girlfriend's POW(H)ER Experience Awards 2023

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Still known to most of the world as Blac Chyna, the starlet has been in the public eye for years. Her life has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, often documented on social media. She’s been linked to the Kardashians, Tyga, Drake, substances, and struggles.

However, in September 2022, she made a significant change to get sober, go by her birth name, and declare her faith walk. And in September 2023, she commemorated one year of her sober journey with a special appearance on The Tamron Hall Show.

She told Tamron and her TamFam, “What helped me was bringing myself down to reality and then realizing like, okay, am I hurting or helping the people around me. And helping – not like with like money or things like that – but I didn’t wanna like continue to hurt the people around me or even have my kids grow up seeing me doing this stuff.”

Twenty-one months into her journey, Angela continues to share fitness videos and uplifiting messages while celebrating personal and professional milestones along the way. In addition to her personal influencer pages, Angela owns Hearts Pure Hair, joins the Season 3 cast of BET’s College Hill starting June 20, and will star alongside LeToya Luckett in Lifetime’s Thought My Husband’s Wife Was Dead.

Congratulations, Angela!

Angela ‘Blac Chyna’ White Dances Into 21 Months Of Sobriety  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

