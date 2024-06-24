Jonathan Majors Makes Hollywood Return

Hollywood’s comeback kid, Jonathan Majors, is back in the spotlight with a new movie role and a new ward, the Perseverance Award from Hollywood’s Unlocked annual Impact Awards. The Beverly Hills bash was buzzing Friday night as Majors took the stage, a stark contrast to the stormy six months he’s had.

Majors, the star who’s wowed us in hits like “The Last Black Man in San Francisco,” “Da 5 Bloods,” and the trippy “Lovecraft Country,” faced the music earlier this year with a domestic assault conviction. Despite the drama, Majors kept his head up, denying all the allegations during his 19-day trial. While he dodged jail time, he got a year of domestic violence counseling, courtesy of a New York City judge. The 52-week, in-person program has him setting up camp in Los Angeles.

With all eyes on him, Majors stepped up to accept the Perseverance Award, delivering a heartfelt speech that was part gratitude, part defiance. “This award is a testament to resilience,” he said, eyes glistening. “To everyone who believed in me and to those who doubted, I stand here stronger and more committed to my craft.”

The buzz didn’t stop there. Majors is also diving into a new project, leading the indie revenge thriller “Merciless.” Directed by Martin Villeneuve—yes, the brother of “Dune” mastermind Denis Villeneuve—this flick promises to be a wild ride. The plot centers on a CIA agent going to extremes to save his girlfriend from some seriously dark forces. With a script by Frank Hannah, it’s shaping up to be a must-watch.

Jonathan Majors’ rollercoaster year might have knocked him down, but he’s bouncing back with style. PEOPLE confirmed Majors and actress Meagan Good were dating in May 2023, roughly two months after his arrest over an alleged March 2023 altercation with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City. Good has stood by Majors’ side, even accompanying him to several court appearances in N.Y.C. With the Perseverance Award in one hand and a new movie script in the other, he’s ready to reclaim his spot at the top.

