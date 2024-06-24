Three Birthday Bash Performers Make the XXL Freshman List

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The XXL just dropped their fire 2024 Freshman Class Edition, and it’s got everyone talking. Fresh off their performances at Atlanta’s Birthday Bash, Skilla Baby, Bossman Dlow, and Hunxho made the cut. This year, fans got to vote for the 10th spot, and Skilla Baby clinched it. The XXL staff handpicked the rest, including ThatMexicanOT, Lay Bankz, Rich Amiri, ScarLip, 4Batz, Maiya the Don, and Cash Cobain, with Southside as the Cypher Producer.

Every year, XXL rounds up a squad—whether it’s 12 or 9—who’ve got the sauce to become hitmakers and long-standing artists with dope rap skills. Since 2007, XXL has been the launchpad for these up-and-coming talents, who turn into hip-hop royalty. Legends like Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Yachty, Kodak Black, G Herbo, 21 Savage, and Kendrick Lamar all got their start here.

The XXL freshman cover is the golden ticket in a new artist’s career. Social media is lit with debates and hot takes on who made the cut and who got snubbed. With three NYC rappers on the cover this year, everyone’s wondering, “Is NYC back on top?”

The internet wasted no time sharing their opinion about who they thought should and shouldn’t be on the list. The 2024 class is keeping the tradition alive, spotlighting the next big names in hip-hop and proving that every artist brings something unique to the table. Fans can’t wait to see who’s about to blow up next.

