Listen Live
Pop Culture

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her C-Walk To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘They Not Like Us’

We didn't know we needed this clip of Tia Mowry dancing to Kendrick Lamar's "They Not Like Us." We feel seen.

Published on June 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Arrivals

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty

Tia Mowry is full of surprises. Just when we thought we couldn’t love the actress and twin sister more, she pops out on our timeline and shows us she has some fancy footwork to match her fun and flirty style. Tia Mowry posted a video dancing to Kendrick Lamar’s culture-shifting They Not Like Us in the gym. She captioned the cute clip, “POV: Me every time this song comes on in the gym.”

Tia Mowry Dancing To Kendrick Lamar

While rocking corn rows, Tia Mowry showed off her sturdy c-walk in a grey gym set. Incorporating dumbbells into the dance routine, Tia smiles as she lives her best life on the gram. The beloved personality has kept her fans updated on her dating life via social media. Tia filed for divorce from her ex-husband Cory Hardrict in April 2023 and entered the dating pool, which also admitted is tainted with urine.

Related Stories

In our June 2023 cover story, Tia opened up about her decision to walk away from her marriage after 14 years. Following the death of her grandmother, Tia sought therapy where she began to evolve.

“That woke me up. I asked myself, ‘Tia, are you happy?’ And I said, I truly need to find my peace and my happiness. That’s when I went to therapy,” she says. “I just started to begin to blossom, evolve, learn and grow. That was like the aha moment. The pivotal moment where I was like, you know what? It’s time to really start living your truth.”

Despite a complicated dating life, Tia hasn’t stopped living in her truth and happiness looks good on her.

RELATED STORIES:

Tia Mowry Takes Us Along On Her ‘Next Act’ With A New WE TV; Reality Show

Tia Mowry Kicks A$$ In Her Latest Reel Rocking A Dolce & Gabbana All Black Look

SEE ALSO

Tia Mowry Shows Off Her C-Walk To Kendrick Lamar’s ‘They Not Like Us’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

Michael Jackson: 15 Years After His June 25, 2009 Death, Black Artists Are Still Paying Homage

Rob Stone, Co-Founder of Cornerstone Agency & The Fader Magazine, Has Died

15 items

Eddie Murphy Reveals A ‘Donkey’ Spinoff Movie Is The Works, Already Recorded Voice Work For ‘Shrek 5’

10 items

Happy Pride Month: Celebrate 10 Black OG Influencers Who Paved The Way [Gallery]

Kenya Moore mother Patricia relationship RHOA Carlos King destroy daughter

Kenya Moore Officially Suspended from ‘RHOA’ Amid Revenge Porn Scandal

23 items

Ice Tray Da Gang: Best Jewelry Rocked at Birthday Bash ATL 2024 [Photos]

Why Birthday Bash Is The Epitome Of Atlanta Hip-Hop

Nene Leakes Returns To Reality TV With New Show, ‘Outrageous Love’

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close