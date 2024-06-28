Listen Live
HomeWork

Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles

| 06.28.24
Dismiss
 
Morning Hustle 2024 Cash Grab Graphics (Jan '24)

 

Shot of a young woman using a laptop while working from home

Source: Marco VDM / Getty

What comes to mind when you think of “the office”?

It could be the multitude of on-site perks—including free food, fitness classes, and napping pods— at companies Google and Microsoft. Maybe it’s that dream corner-office in a high rise, or even the hit comedy television series. For many, the ideal office is a perfectly curated work space in the comfort of their own home.

While some companies and employers detest their teams working from home, remote roles show no signs of slowing down.

According to Upwork, by 2025, an estimated 32.6 million Americans will be working remotely, which equates to about 22% of the workforce [2]. This projection suggests a continuous, yet gradual, shift towards remote work arrangements. (Forbes)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

A Pew Research Center survey revealed that a third (34%) of those who are currently working from home most of the time say, if they had the choice, they’d like to work from home all the time. And among those who are working from home some of the time, half say they’d like to do so all (18%) or most (32%) of the time.

 

If working from home is your steelo, or you want it to be, we’ve got you covered! Keep scrolling for companies with fully remote roles to apply for in 2024, and job boards that can assist you in your search!

 

Companies with Fully Remote Roles

  • Coca Cola
  • Static Media
  • Kraken
  • Chainlink Labs
  • Veeva
  • Invisible Technologies
  • Fingerprint
  • Zapier
  • Toggl
  • Wikimedia Foundation
  • Finixio
  • Oyster HR
  • Canonical
  • Podia
  • Contra
  • Tax Jar
  • Verizon

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Job Boards with Remote Roles (including links)

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

The post Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles appeared first on Black America Web.

SEE ALSO

Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories

MAGA Minion Lauren Boebert Admits To Wearing Bootleg Trump Sneakers

Work From Home in 2024: Apply to These Fully Remote Roles

Megan Thee Stallion Will Set The Tone For The 2024 BET Awards With Opening Performance

6 items

How Did They Not Make It?! XXL 2024 Freshman Class Snubs

27 items

27 songs for H.E.R.’s 27th Birthday

329 items

Tribeca Festival 2024 Recap: Black Hollywood Has A Lot Coming Your Way This Year

8 items

Giddy Up: Sandy Cheeks Is On A Mission To Save Bikini Bottom In New Netflix Film

12 items

Shaq’s 1996 Album With Unreleased Nas & Jay-Z Collab Is Finally Hitting Streaming Service

More Trending Stories

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close