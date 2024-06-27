Listen Live
Entertainment

Latto Reacts to Colby Colb Letting Her Know Birthday Bash Was Sold Out [Video]

Published on June 27, 2024

Latto Brings Out Usher To Perform At Birthday Bash ATL 2024

Source: Birthday Bash ATL 2024 / R1

Birthday Bash turned into Big Latto Bash on June 22nd. Fans gathered from around the world to Atlanta Georgia and truly witnessed history. Latto was the first female headliner in Hot 107.9’s annual Birthday Bash concert HISTORY (or HERSTORY if you will). The Clayco native brought out some heavy hitters like, Usher, Summer Walker, & 21 Savage. Not only did Latto bring out superstars, but she also brought out rising star Anycia to perform their summer smash ‘Back Outside’. Once that song turned on, the whole State Farm Arena started to shake.

‪Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend

Colby Colb Senior VP/Programming of Radio One & Reach Media caught up with Latto after she lit the stage on fire. After all the months leading up to it, the show was over & Colby had some great news for Latto, Birthday Bash ATL 2024 was sold out! Check out Big Latto’s reaction:

was originally published on hotspotatl.com

