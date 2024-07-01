Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks $1100 Knee High Boots – In The Middle Of Summer 

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Tracee Ellis Ross is out and about slaying to the fashion ‘gawds. Again.

But this time, she has us rethinking our closet and footwear choices for the summer.

On June 27, Tracee took to Instagram with recap photos from a fashionable night out. “Snuck outta the party to take some pics real quick,” she captioned her carousel pics.

While we’re not sure whose party the Pattern Beauty owner attended, we know she slayed because we couldn’t help but swipe on her photos. Tracee wore a white tank top with a glowing light blue, white, and yellow watercolor print skirt. Both pieces showed off her fit frame as the tank highlighted Tracee’s toned arms and her skirt’s ruched high slit made her legs stand out.

Tracee topped off her look with a pair of MM6 Maison Margiela boots that fans are still gagging about in the actress’ comment section. The anatomic slip on tan suede boots added a fashionable edge to her light and airy skirt and top. They were sexy, sleek, and sophisticated.

In other words, all the things we want to be in summer.

We’re not surprised Tracee Ellis Ross ditched strappy sandals for closed-toe boots with her recent look.

As a frequent fashion week attendee, a celebrity friend to numerous designers, and a student of the runway, Tracee is a true trendsetter. She often creates her own rules, inspiring us to do the same.

The blackish star takes risks and starts trends. And when it comes to her aesthetic, Tracee favors rich, saturated colors and statement pieces, often rocking voluminous silhouettes and couture monochromatic looks.

Tracee champions individuality and isn’t afraid to experiment – which is probably why the 51-year-old had no problem changing up her footwear game with suede knee-high boots in the middle of summer.

How can we step into Tracee’s shoes?

Many of us have already stashed away our boots, clearing closet space for strappy shoes, flip-flops, and sandals. On the other hand, Tracee may have convinced us that traditional winter footwear should be a summer staple.

Like Rihanna’s take on fur and Cardi B’s choice of platforms over the past few months, Tracee is throwing out the traditional rule book. Her boots are a masterclass in giving the girls options and what they want.

For many, boots aren’t the first thing we reach for during summer, but they can add an interesting aesthetic and striking contrast to summer ensembles. Think avant-garde meets floral, goth meets glamour, and trendy meets traditional.

To make this look your own, add your favorite pair to breezy summer dresses, culottes, or short shorts. Play with textures, fabric, and boot type. And for cowboy couture flair, add a hat and spurs.

It’s summer and the perfect time to step out of your fashion comfort zone. The next time you’re putting together an outfit, take a cue from Tracee and grab your favorite boots.

You’re sure to turn heads and fashionably step on a neck or two.

