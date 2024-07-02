Nelly Surprises Ashanti With A Baby Shower At The Dolce & Gabbana Store

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Nelly surprised his wife with a baby shower at the Dolce & Gabbana store in New York City. The couple are preparing for their first child together in the most lavish way. Read more and check out videos from the luxurious baby shower inside.

Rapper Nelly made sure his wifey Ashanti had the most lavish baby shower with a surprise event that took place at the Dolce & Gabbana store in New York City. Their friends and family were all there to support the beloved couple and make sure Ashanti had an unforgettable baby shower.

It was an intimate event that welcomed their closest family and friends. Nelly walked Ashanti out of an elevator, and she was met by eager and loving family and friends ready to celebrate their bundle of joy. The mom-to-be was completely shocked and couldn’t stop laughing and smiling. Ashanti sported a gorgeous yellow and white two piece maxi skirt and crop top, showcasing her beautiful baby bump.

One highlight from the baby shower featured Ashanti’s dad sharing a story about how Nelly asked him for her hand in marriage, saying he was “very impressed” that the rapper came to him first. Nelly also narrated how he broke the ice between himself and the singer at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s 2021 Verzuz battle by walking across the stage to give her a hug. That one moment rekindled their relationship, which they publicly announced last year.

Another special moment was when their friend Fat Joe shared his well wishes to the couple also sharing that he will need 10 percent of the kid since he was the reason they reconnected in the first place.

“Today we had a Baby Shower, I love you my sister I’m sooooooo happy for yall guys GOD IS GREAT @ashanti @nelly @lolamilan1,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fat Joe takes all the credit for their new union after their split back in 2013.

“I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again. That’s when he said, ‘I gotta have her.’ He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there,” the rapper added.

Nelly and Ashanti shared the news that they’d be having their first child together back nin April 2024. Nelly has two adult children, Chanelle, 29, and Cornell Haynes III, 24, from a previous relationship. The St. Louis rapper also adopted his sister Jackie Donahue’s kids—Shawn and Sydney Thomas—after she passed away from leukemia in 2005. However, this will be Ashanti’s first child, and she’s looking forward to seeing her husband be a father to their child.

“I think he’s going to be amazing, he’s so good with his kids. When they have a chance to spend time together, he makes it count,” she said in an interview with ET. “They have all had to make sacrifices because of [his] career and the traveling and them growing up, you know. But when they are together, it’s the best thing in the world to watch.”

She is also really enthused to welcome and raise her first child, saying, “I’m excited about seeing this little human version of myself and the person that I love so much be here. I’m really looking forward to having an extension of both of us, be with us, and watching that spirit grow. It’s an amazing thing.”

Congrats to the fabulous couple! Surprise, Surprise!

Nelly Surprises Ashanti With A Baby Shower At The Dolce & Gabbana Store was originally published on globalgrind.com