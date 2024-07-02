It takes a big person to admit when they were wrong, especially on a huge platform like Club Shay Shay. Fortunately, Shannon Sharpe isn’t above admitting his mistakes, and on Monday (July 1) the popular athlete turned media personality did just that in a clip featuring Megan Thee Stallion.
RELATED: Rick Ross Physically Attacked By Drake Fans in Toronto
RELATED: Shaq Now Has A Diss Record Aimed at Shannon Sharpe
He apologized to Megan for a 2023 episode of “Nightcap” with co-host Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, during which Sharpe went into explicit detail of what he’d like to do to the Grammy-winning artist.
“I’d have her stretched out like quarter to three,” Sharpe said. “I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I’d have her opening up like saloon doors.”
Of course, the 56-year-old analyst got his fair share of pushback following the colorful remarks, and during today’s apology, the acknowledged that he could have been much better with his words.
Check out the apology clip below.
- PARTYNEXTDOOR Slams Chris Brown, Jeremih & Bryson Tiller for New Music Video
- Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
[VIDEO] Shannon Sharpe Apologizes To Megan Thee Stallion For Sexually Explicit Joke was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Bronny James Poised To Make History Alongside Dad LeBron With Lakers, Social Media Still Has Jokes
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
-
Every Artist at Kendrick Lamar’s‘The Pop Out – Ken & Friends’ Concert Juneteenth Show
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event