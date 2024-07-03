Rihanna Hypocritically Slips into GloRilla’s DMs Asking For an Album

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla has been having an amazing year so far. The Grammy-nominated rapper has served as a special guest on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hot Girl Summer Tour,” performing hits such as “Tomorrow 2 (feat. Cardi B),” “FNF,” and “Yeah Glo!” She’s set to join Megan on the domestic leg of the tour. Recently, she performed at the 2024 BET Awards, where she debuted her newest single, “TGIF.” The song is on track to be a major hit this summer, gaining support from megastars like Rihanna.

In a surprising twist, a video surfaced online showing Rihanna singing “TGIF” to her partner, A$AP Rocky. Fans found it hilarious, given that the lyrics don’t quite reflect Rihanna’s current life. Lines like “It’s 7 p.m. Friday (Yup) / It’s ninety-five degrees (Woo) / I ain’t got no nigga and no nigga ain’t got me (Let’s go) / I’m ’bout to show my ass (Baow) / These niggas love a freak (Huh?) / How the fuck is that your man (Huh?) / If he right here with me? (The fuck? Ayy)” were particularly amusing coming from a happily settled Rihanna.

But the real plot twist came when Rihanna, amid all the buzz, slipped into GloRilla’s DMs, asking about the release date for her album. This move sparked a wave of irony among fans, who have been begging Rihanna for a new album for years. It seems hilariously hypocritical that Rihanna, who hasn’t released an album since 2016, is now eagerly awaiting someone else’s.

While fans appreciate Rihanna’s support for emerging artists, they can’t help but poke fun at the situation. “We’ve been pleading for new music from Rihanna forever, and here she is asking GloRilla for an album!” tweeted one fan. The humorous hypocrisy wasn’t lost on anyone, making it a moment of lighthearted irony in the music industry.

Despite the jokes, GloRilla’s rising stardom and the endorsement from a legend like Rihanna highlight her impressive impact on the hip-hop scene. As for Rihanna, fans are still holding out hope that she’ll soon take a cue from her own enthusiasm and bless the world with her long-awaited next album.

