“For The H ’24: Sexyy Red For President…” feat. Sexyy Red, Hunxho and More to be Announced!

Sexyy Red is coming to Houston. On Wednesday morning (July 3), 97.9 The Box announced that the “SkeeYee” rapper, and Atlanta repping rapper Hunxho, is coming to the H in late August.

Say The Box:

We’re doin’ this one FOR THE H! August 31st don’t miss Sexyy Red x Hunxho LIVE at Toyota Center. More artists to be announced soon! Tickets go on sale Tuesday, July 9th at 10am at theboxhouston.com and bpctickets.com!!

This should be good and we’ll let you know when the additional artists are revealed.

