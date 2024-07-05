Mariah The Scientist pleads not guilty to a battery charge

Mariah The Scientist is making headlines, pleading not guilty to a battery charge after allegedly serving up a beatdown to a woman who claims she doesn’t even know the singer.
Legal documents obtained by TMZ Hip Hop reveal that Mariah’s lawyer, Brian Steel—who also represents Young Thug (cue the ghetto romance)—filed a waiver of arraignment. Mariah is pushing for a jury trial to clear her name.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
The drama erupted in May when Cleopatra Dues, the mother of one of Young Thug’s children, accused Mariah of attacking her at Atlanta’s Cavo Kitchen and Cocktail Lounge on March 29. Cleopatra claims Mariah snatched her wig and dragged her across the bar floor. Cleopatra insists she had no prior beef with Mariah, despite Mariah’s relationship with the incarcerated YSL rapper.
After Cleopatra reported the incident to the cops, Mariah was charged with simple battery. While Mariah has remained silent on the matter, she’s gearing up to let the courtroom be her stage. Hopefully, she’s picking up some legal pointers from her boyfriend, Young Thug, whose own trial has been nothing short of dramatic.
Young Thug’s RICO case has seen it all: a defendant getting stabbed, a star witness jailed for refusing to testify, and heated exchanges between attorneys and the judge. Recently, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville halted the trial indefinitely until another judge reviews motions accusing him of misconduct. Prosecutors have been ordered to respond by Monday, leaving the case’s future uncertain.
As Mariah steps into the courtroom spotlight, the entertainment factor is guaranteed to be high. Buckle up, because this legal saga is just getting started.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
- LeBron James Inks Max Deal With Lakers As Bronny James Responds To Nepotism Claims
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
- Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
- The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
- Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Register Here For The Morning Hustle Thousand Dollar CA$H Grab” Game
-
Internet Reacts to Julio Foolio’s Death, Social Media Claims Karma
-
Bronny James Poised To Make History Alongside Dad LeBron With Lakers, Social Media Still Has Jokes
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Everything You Missed During Birthday Bash ATL 2024 Weekend
-
Tiny Harris and Kandi Burruss of Xscape Discuss Reality TV and Queens of R&B Tour
-
Rick Ross, Bodyguards Allegedly Attacked For Playing “Not Like Us” After Canada Music Event