Kehlani Brings "Nini's Fluff & Fold" to Washington D.C. Moms
Kehlani Brings “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” to Washington D.C. Moms
Grammy-nominated artist Kehlani is extending a helping hand to mothers in the DMV area with her thoughtful initiative, “Nini’s Fluff & Fold.” This free laundry service event, happening on August 9th, is part of a nationwide effort to support moms while celebrating the release of Kehlani’s latest single, “FOLDED.“
RELATED: Kehlani & Adeya’s Cutest Moments Amid Baby Daddy’s Cult Allegations [Gallery]
From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local time, mothers in the DMV area can visit SuperSuds Laundromat, located at 5865 Columbia Pike in Falls Church, VA, to take advantage of complimentary laundry services. No RSVP is required, and the event operates on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Here are the laundromats where Kehlani’s “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” event will take place on August 9th:
- Los Angeles (Long Beach): BubblyMat Laundry, 1176 E 10th Street, Long Beach, CA, 90813
- Oakland: Launderlux, 4102 Broadway, Oakland, CA, 94611
- Charlotte: LaundroLab Laundromat, 2342 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC, 28216
- Chicago: Neighborhood Laundromat, 160 W 79th St, Chicago, IL, 60620
- Atlanta: Spincycle Coin Laundry, 1175 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA, 30316
- Washington D.C.: SuperSuds Laundromat, 5865 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA, 22041
- New York City: Laundrybee – Jackson Heights, 7116 37th Avenue, Jackson Heights, NY, 11372
Although Kehlani will not be present, the event is described as a “giveback, not a gathering,” emphasizing its purpose as a community-focused initiative. The project is part of the Laundry Project, a program dedicated to providing laundry assistance to families in need.
For D.C. moms, this event offers not just clean clothes but a reminder that they are seen, valued, and supported.
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
Kehlani Brings “Nini’s Fluff & Fold” to Washington D.C. Moms was originally published on kysdc.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer