Erica Banks Arrested After Stolen Gun Found in Airport Bag
Dallas rapper Erica Banks faces legal trouble after airport security found her carrying a stolen gun.
Security at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport flagged a Smith & Wesson in her Louis Vuitton purse during an X-ray. The weapon traced back to a 2018 theft from Greenville, South Carolina. Banks told police she didn’t know the gun was stolen.
Officers arrested Erica—legally Erica Scharmane Breaux—at the North Terminal checkpoint. They booked her into Clayton County Jail. She was released within hours.
Her attorney stated that Erica had no knowledge of the gun’s stolen status, arguing the charges should not follow her.
Fans know Erica for her viral hit “Buss It” and her role on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. She recently signed a joint venture with Arista Records.
Erica plans to appear in court soon.
The arrest raises serious questions about airport screening and public safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Porsha Williams & Candiace Dillard Bassett Bring Reality Royalty To The Traitors Season 4
Behind the Scenes of Erica Banks’ Strip Club Tour
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
Erica Banks Arrested After Stolen Gun Found in Airport Bag was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer