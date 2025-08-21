Tiffany Haddish Finally Addresses Rumor She Welcomed A Child With Jason Lee: ‘The Whole World Has Lost Their Mind Over This Beautiful Baby’

Tiffany Haddish is finally setting the record straight on her rumored baby, whom fans were convinced she welcomed with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee.

Source: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty

The actress and comedian continued her weeklong guest-hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Aug. 19. During her monologue, she finally addressed claims that she had welcomed a baby with her good friend Jason Lee.

This comes a few weeks after the star left fans wondering if she had secretly welcomed a child after she posted a snap with Lee while holding a baby. Though the pair were obviously trying to stir up some drama with the post, captioning their joint baby pic with, “Cats out the bag,” Haddish acted like she didn’t understand all of the confusion around her upload.

“There is a personal matter I feel must be addressed,” she began during her monologue “Two weeks ago, I put something on the Instagram that made everyone go a little crazy. It was a picture of me and my friend Jason Lee posing with the baby and the caption, ‘Cats out the bag.’ ” She continued, “For some reason, people saw this and thought I had a baby. “Like, there were articles about this everywhere. Even my own relatives were asking if I had a secret baby, which is kind of insulting because they are all living in my house and blocking me from getting any d**k.”

Haddish went on to ask Lee, who was in the audience, what he thought about the rumors. He also played coy, once again acting like he didn’t know why the post was met with so much confusion.

“The whole world has lost their mind over this beautiful baby,” he said, with Haddish adding, “We just took a picture with a baby and then that went crazy so now we got a godbaby.”

The comedian continued, “Jason, the offer still is on the table if you want to make a real baby together,” she teased, adding, “You know I’m traditional.”

Lee responded, “And I’m still gay.”

That’s when Haddish addressed the claims head on, saying: “So just to be clear I did not have a baby, but I am open to it… Wide open to it.”

“I even have a list of potential baby daddies,” the actress continued, naming stars like Tom Cruise, Jason Momoa and Brad Pitt. She also included New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, broadcaster Melvin Robert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! producer Ken Crosby, actor Pedro Pascal and the character Marcus Winfield, played by Toby Sandeman, on the Netflix series Running Point. “Now, if you or someone you know wants to put a baby in me, please reach out on social media using the hashtag #PastramiMommy,” Tiffany concluded.

