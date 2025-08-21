BigXthaPlug Gets Candid About Raising His Autistic Son
BigXthaPlug has enjoyed hit-making success over the past few years, making him one of the most exciting rappers under the age of 30 to emerge in some time. While BigXthaPlug’s image has been depicted as gruff and no-nonsense, the Texas star showed true vulnerability when discussing his son’s journey with autism.
BigXthaPlug sat down with the Popcast program produced by The New York Times and discussed his explosive rise to the top, his foray into Country music, and how he discovered his rapping ability. The charismatic rapper commanded the room during the interview, but allowed himself to get emotional when discussing his young son.
During the chat, Popcast hosts Jon Caramanica and Joe Coscarelli asked BigXthaPlug a card game question, which asked what usually makes the burly cry. The topic of parenting was raised, and it was then that X began to show just how important fatherhood and his children are to him.
“Before I ever started rapping, my son was so smart. I mean, he’s still so, so smart,” X began. “My biggest year maybe rapping, I found out the same year that my son has autism. And it’s, like, he went from being very verbal, to just start deteriorating. Like, he stopped talking.”
Tears formed in X’s eyes as he spoke about his son, displaying the massive amount of love he has for him. Of course, X tried to suppress his emotions but used the moment to also share that despite being on the road and missing milestone moments, his children will want for nothing.
Check out BigXthaPlug’s Popcast interview below. Hop to the 59:00-minute mark.
—
Photo: Getty
- Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience Likening It To “Bricks”
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
- Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
- Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
BigXthaPlug Gets Candid About Raising His Autistic Son was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Heavy On The HouseWIFE: Country Crooner K. Michelle Reveals She’s Married—Is THIS Her Hidden Hubby?
-
Snoop Dogg’s Team Says His Apology For LGBTQ Movie Remarks Are “Fake”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
Cardi B Takes The Stand In Civil Trial, Admits Calling Security Guard She’s Accused Of Assaulting A ‘Bi**h’
-
Choose Your Doll: 5 Outfits That Prove Olandria Carthen Is A Walking Barbie
-
Spirit.Ed: Check Out Our Labor Day Weekend 2025 Drinks Roundup
-
Okaayyyyy, JaNa! ‘Love Island USA’ Star JaNa Craig Spotted Getting Cozy With Key Glock In NYC
-
Life’s Greatest Miracle Is A Second Chance: Serayah, Tyler Lepley & Phylicia Rashad Give A Modern Reimagining Of A Timeless Love Story In The Official ‘Ruth & Boaz’ Trailer