Abbott Elementary Films Episode During Live Phillies Game

Published on September 5, 2025

2025 US Open - Day 7
Source: Al Bello / Getty

The cast of Abbott Elementary was in attendance on a historic night in Phillies history, but spectating wasn’t the only thing on they agenda for the crew.

Actor and comedian Lisa Ann Walter from the hit TV show Abbott Elementary threw the ceremonial first pitch before the Phillies and Nationals game, but the cast also filmed an episode for season five of the sitcom.

MLB: AUG 24 Nationals at Phillies
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Quinta Brunson, creator of the show, spoke on how unique this season, and episode would be; doing a crossover of a sports game into a scripted show, and getting authenticity of Philadelphia and the greatest sports fans America has to offer.

“It’s gonna be cool. It’s gonna be, also, a big triumph for our show to pull off.” show creator Quinta Brunson said. “This isn’t easy to do. We have an incredible crew. They’re putting this together. It takes really hard work. We have to be so efficient to get this done.”

Actor Tyler Williams spoke to the uniqueness of this episode and seeing a finished product of something as innovative as this brings unimaginable fulfillment.

“Very rarely does it get done in TV, yeah, something that is week-to-week, something that you can be at a game for Thursday and then, what, a few weeks later, actually see it live.”

