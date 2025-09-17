What Is a Family Office? A Guide for High-Net-Worth Individuals

Source: Iuliia Pilipeichenko / Getty

When Roc-A-Fella co-founder Damon Dash mentioned his “family office” during various interviews and legal proceedings, he was referring to a strategy he’s recently put into the spotlight. Dash filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy specifically to shield his family office from ongoing lawsuits, particularly those filed by attorney Christopher Brown. Dash explained that by establishing and operating a family office, he aimed not only to safeguard his assets from creditors and legal claims. He also wanted to manage his wealth more effectively and work toward long-term financial freedom. A family office isn’t just a business entity. It’s a private wealth management firm designed to serve ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families. Think of it as a central command center for managing significant financial and personal affairs.

“I run my family office. I don’t own it. My family owns it,” he said in an interview with The Art Of Dialogue. “I don’t have too much in my name. So the things that are in my name are things that I don’t even know that exist, that don’t make money. They’re from years ago.”

For Damon Dash, the family office is much more than a financial tool. It’s a deliberate strategy for asset protection and wealth growth. After filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, Dash emphasized his intent to keep assets out of his personal name in order to avoid creditor liens. He wanted to manage financial risk.

