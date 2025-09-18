MAGA Rapper Drops N-Word In Racist Pro-Lynching Song…In Response To The Charlie Kirk Shooting?

Source: Octavio Jones / Getty

Look, I’m not one of these “old heads” who think Hip-Hop is dead — but I know one white boy who’s definitely trying to lynch it.

The fact that MAGA rapper Forgiato Blow, aka Kurt Jantz, is even a thing proves white conservatives never really hated “gangsta rap;” it’s just that their idea of a gangster is a Klan member doing a lowercase-t-walk instead of the C-walk. They’re fine with all the stuff about killing Black men, though.

It appears that Blow has responded to the slaying of his favorite white nationalist podcaster, Charlie Kirk, by teaming up with some country singer named JJ Lawhorn to produce a song about lynching Black people.

Now, in his track titled “Good vs. Evil” (which I can only imagine is called that because he looks like Evil Bubba Sparxxx), Blow doesn’t explicitly suggest Black people should be lynched in the “public executions” he wants to “bring back.” He just has Lawhorn singing about “a big tall tree and a short piece of rope” to “hang ‘em up high at sundown” and “leave ‘em swinging so the folks all know you don’t mess around in our town” — and, no, no no — this doesn’t sound like Klan-inspired reconstruction era fantasy camp at all!

Blow also makes it a point to rap, “We don’t judge by skin, we judge by soul” — right before he starts rapping exclusively about cases where Black men are accused of murdering white people while dropping the N-word with the hard “R.”

Blow mentioned the killings of Austin Metcalf, Laken Riley, and Iryna Zarutska, who he said was “killed by a “n****r.”

Seriously, what in the white su-premcee is going on here?

It’s interesting that, last year, Paul Build-That-Wall was at a Trump rally shouting about how “most Black men hate Kamala Harris.” But now, Trump’s in office and he’s mourning Kirk — who was known for spreading propaganda about “prowling Blacks” attacking white people at random — so now MAGA Mathers and his discount Jason Aldean sidekick are free to sing about lynching Black men.

It’s almost as if white MAGA supporters are race-baiting opportunists who don’t actually care about Black people until they need our votes.

The fact is, data consistently shows violent crime is at the lowest it has been in decades across the country, and, at any rate, the data has always shown that most violent crime is intraracial, meaning a white person is far more likely to be attacked by another white person than anyone else, despite what right-wing podcasters claim — which leads me to my next point…

What’s really perplexing about MC Klan’s new pro-hate crime song is that, on Instagram, nearly every clip he has shared of it includes a reference to Charlie Kirk’s demise.

WTF did Black people do to Kirk?

Once again, y’all, the man who shot the grand wizard of podcasts (and the Milli Vanilli of good-faith debates) was a white man who killed his fellow white man at a white college in white-ass Utah. We were somewhere minding our collective business at the time.

So, why TF is Blow on IG sharing his new lynch-happy carol with captions like this: “I’m done being silent in my faith! Im done being a silent conservative, I’m no longer concerned that truth may hurt your feelings. Jesus is coming back and we are all part of his mission! I am Charlie Kirk!”

It’s almost as if no matter who these noose-loving Nazis are mad at, they just default to anti-Blackness.

Also, when the hell has Crack Miller ever been silent?

MAGAmore was on stage with the Proud Boys, loudly stumping for Trump just a few years ago. The same year, Machine Gun KKKelly was trolling “snowflakes” in an embarrassing rap video featuring teen (trafficking) sensation Rep. Matt Gaetz. In 2023, Vanilla Lice (I feel like I’ve used that one before) shot a video on the set of far-right media site One America News (OAN).

Forgiato Blow has never been “silent,” but, booooy, we wish he would be.

The MAGA whites are unhinged, delusional, deplorable, and as exhausting as ever now that their favorite racist talking head is dead — which, again (and again, and, again, and again,) has nothing to do with Black people.

Leave us TF alone!

