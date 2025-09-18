DOJ Deletes Study Showing Right-Wing Commits More Extremist Political Violence

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s killing, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have labeled far-left extremism as the biggest threat facing American society. They’re facing a small problem in that the data doesn’t back that assessment. So, in a genuinely disturbing move, the Department of Justice deleted a study showing extremist violence is overwhelmingly a far-right trend.

According to Spectrum News, Vice President Vance hosted Charlie Kirk’s show on Monday and argued that political violence is a uniquely left-wing trend. “In a country of 330 million people, you can, of course, find one person of a given political persuasion justifying this or that or almost anything, but the data is clear: People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a both-sides problem,” Vance said. “While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far-left.”

A lie-detector test determined … that was a lie. In fact, the statistics prove quite the opposite. The deleted National Institute of Justice report found “Militant, nationalistic, white supremacist violent extremism has increased in the United States. In fact, the number of far-right attacks continues to outpace all other types of terrorism and domestic violent extremism. Since 1990, far-right extremists have committed far more ideologically motivated homicides than far-left or radical Islamist extremists, including 227 events that took more than 520 lives.

“In this same period, far-left extremists committed 42 ideologically motivated attacks that took 78 lives,” the report continued. The Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine reveals the federal report was taken down shortly after Charlie Kirk’s killing. Despite the Trump administration trying to hide the truth, the report can still be read in full on the Wayback Machine.

A study from the right-wing think tank Cato came to a similar conclusion as the federal report. Cato’s study found that while political violence in America is rare, violence driven by far-right extremism accounted for 391 deaths between 1975 and 2025, while violence driven by far-left extremism accounted for 65 deaths in that same period.

The Trump administration’s narrative is that Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer, Tyler Robinson, was radicalized by far-left extremism. A cursory look at Robinson’s digital footprint reveals a man with a history of involvement in far-right spaces. The evidence so far points to Robinson being a lone wolf who acted on his own accord, yet that hasn’t stopped the Trump administration from using Charlie Kirk’s death as an excuse to punish and censor its political opponents.

The self-victimization of the Republican Party in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s death is peak hypocrisy. Which, if you’ve been remotely following American politics for the last decade, shouldn’t come as a surprise. The “Trump will make free speech legal again” crowd has been unusually silent as the U.S. government threatens to punish citizens for exercising their First Amendment rights.

Memes, jokes, and celebrations of Charlie Kirk’s death, as callous as they may be, are not a crime under the First Amendment. I’ve had to listen to mediocre podcasters argue their right to drop slurs and denigrate Black bodies for years. Now, when the pendulum’s swung in the opposite direction and it’s one of their own, it’s been crickets. The government is threatening to censor political opponents, deleting evidence that contradicts their official narrative, but the real problem is people making memes of Charlie Kirk.

Make it make sense, folks.

