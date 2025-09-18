Listen Live
Entertainment

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 - Photocall
Source: Olga Gasnier / Getty

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin

Jaden Smith is stepping into a whole new lane. The 27-year-old artist and style disruptor has officially been named the first Creative Director of Men’s Christian Louboutin.

This major move that places him at the helm of one of fashion’s most iconic luxury brands.

Known for its signature red-bottom soles, Christian Louboutin has long been a symbol of high-end fashion.

While the brand’s men’s business accounts for nearly a quarter of its sales, it’s been looking for fresh energy to push the line forward. That’s where Jaden comes in.

As Creative Director, Jaden will oversee four collections a year. This includes shoes to leather goods to accessories — while also leading campaigns, events, and immersive experiences.

His first capsule is set to debut in January, with a full showcase expected during Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: John Shearer / Getty

This role is a natural progression for Jaden, who has been carving his own path in music, fashion, and film for years.

From his clothing line MSFTSrep to his fearless red carpet looks, he’s never been afraid to blur boundaries and challenge tradition.

Now, he’s bringing that same energy to Louboutin’s men’s line.

Christian Louboutin himself is fully behind the move, praising Jaden’s adventurous spirit and strong sense of style.

“He has incredible taste,” Louboutin noted, signaling confidence that Jaden can connect with a younger generation while honoring the house’s legacy.

RELATED: Jaden & Willow Smith Celebrate The Ultra Experience Unfolding At Samsung Upacked Night

SEE ALSO

Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin  was originally published on hot1009.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
5 Items

Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

Trey Reed: Family Demands Answers In Black Student’s Hanging

27 Items

Headturning Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 Emmy Awards

8 Items

Find Out The Theme Nights for the 2025 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Already A Fashion Week Star

10 Items

Adin Ross Says Megan Thee Stallion Used A Mariachi Band To Serve Him Legal Papers, The Hotties Love It

MAGA Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Dies After Utah Shooting

27 Items

The Best and Worst Celebrity Fashion from the 2025 MTV VMAs

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close