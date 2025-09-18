Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to "Groom" Him in New Diss
Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss
Dave Blunts is officially done with Kanye West and he put it all on the record.
The rapper dropped a new diss track, “Tired of Being Groomed,” where he accuses Ye of trying to manipulate him, force antisemitic views, and even “play dad” while giving him millions he didn’t ask for.
On the track, Blunts raps:
RELATED: GOOD Riddance: Pusha T Says He’s Done Working With Kanye West
“Cut off Kanye West, because that n**a tried to groom me … I’m so sick and tired of being groomed.”
He also references West’s own past admissions, including a claim years ago that he had a sexual encounter with a cousin as a teenager.
Blunts (24) has worked closely with Ye in recent years, even being credited as the sole songwriter on West’s upcoming project In a Perfect World. But this week, Blunts told fans to stop asking him about Ye’s music, saying on Instagram: “I don’t work w dude anymore I’m on my own path!”
Screenshots of texts between the two also surfaced. In them, Blunts told Ye: “You are very lost. Please find God.”
Listen to the diss track here:
- FBI Director Kash Patel Reveals He Doesn’t Know Who Dylann Roof Is During Congressional Hearing. Is He Dumb?
- Handbag Designer Karrica Finch Built A Tik Tok Community That Helps Sustain Her Brand
- Monica Sets the Dress Code for The Boy Is Mine Tour
- Head Of State’s September NYFW Show Gave Us Heaven, Culture, & Clothes We’ll Be Talking About All Season
- Keri Hilson Opens Up About Using Shrooms to Heal Depression
- Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss
- Cardi B Says Offset “Has Hate in His Heart” Following Split
- Oklahoma Supreme Court Blocks State’s New (Mis)Education Requirements To Teach Trump’s 2020 Election Lies
- Jaden Smith Named Men’s Creative Director for Christian Louboutin
- DOJ Deletes Study Showing Right-Wing Commits More Extremist Political Violence
- Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
- Trey Reed: Family Demands Answers In Black Student’s Hanging
- Cardi B Delivers ‘Am I The Drama?” LP, Bardi Gang Says Their GOAT Is Back
- Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW
- Bardi Mami: Cardi B’s Pregnancy Style Over The Years
Dave Blunts Accuses Kanye West of Trying to “Groom” Him in New Diss was originally published on wiznation.com