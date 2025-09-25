State of Play / Marvel’s Wolverine / Battlefield 6 / Saros / Halloween PlayStation let the claws loose, literally, for its latest State of Play presentation. Wolverine is coming. PlayStation saved the best for last for its latest State of Play presentation. When it was finally confirmed that this State of Play was coming, everyone quickly assumed that Insomniac’s highly anticipated game, Marvel’s Wolverine, would finally get another trailer. Those assumptions turned out to be true, and following the leak of early gameplay footage that had some folks worried about the state of the game’s development, it’s safe to assume this latest gameplay trailer is accurate. The trailer confirms Insomniac will unleash Wolverine’s rage, showing his lethal moveset, which will take full advantage of the new “blood tech” feature. Logan slices and dices those who dare to get in his way. We see Wolverine take on foes like Omega Red, cybernetic soldiers, and, at the end of the trailer, a giant Sentinel. Mystique even makes a quick appearance in the trailer. Insomniac made it clear that it aims to deliver the best video game featuring the popular X-Man, and based on the trailer, we have no reason to believe they won’t. Marvel’s Wolverine arrives in fall 2026. Wolverine wasn’t the only game announcement from the presentation. Peep them below. State of Play: ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ & Other Big Announcements was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Saros Per PlayStation: The events of Saros take place on Carcosa, a shape-shifting, hostile alien planet; one that changes on every death, and offers a wide variety of environments and enemies for you to encounter. In this gameplay first look, we see our protagonist Arjun Devraj (performed by Rahul Kohli) exploring the planet as a total eclipse nears. Along the way he finds Nitya Chandran (performed by Shunori Ramanthan), one of our ensemble cast, and a key character. The stunning environment Arjun explores is that of a lost ancient civilization fueled by the twisted enlightenment of the eclipse. This is just one of the biomes our amazing team on Saros are creating. Saros launches on March 20.

Battlefield 6 Campaign Trailer Per PlayStation:

Lace up those boots and grab your rifle. It's nearly time. Battlefield 6's Single Player campaign is a white knuckle thrill ride that has you playing various members of Dagger 13, an elite Marine Raiders unit determined to stop Pax Armata, a private military corporation seeking to reshape global power as NATO teeters on the edge of collapse. After the War Stories episode structure of Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V, Battlefield 6 is a return to a singular narrative, one that has you fighting battles across three continents. During this campaign, you'll fight a tank battle under the shadows of the Pyramids, take to the streets of Brooklyn for intense gunfights, perform a HALO jump into enemy territory, and more in this modern military thriller. Along the way, you'll assume the role of members of Dagger 13, confronting inner and outer turmoil as they seek to accomplish their mission. Battlefield 6 launches on October 10.

Halloween Per IllFonic: Death returns to Haddonfield in this intense tribute to the iconic John Carpenter's classic film, now reimagined as an asymmetrical horror sandbox where players fight to survive or kill. As a Civilian, rescue townsfolk, gather weapons, and call for help before it's too late. Or become horror itself as Michael Myers, lurking in the shadows and using terrifying powers to strike without warning. Halloween launches on Sept 8, 2026.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Per PlayStation: The Microsoft Flight Simulator franchise has delighted pilots and simmers for over four decades, and we are incredibly proud to bring this amazing experience to PlayStation for the first time when the game launches this December 8 on PS5 and PS5 Pro. Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 is the world's most advanced consumer flight simulator offering an unprecedented level of realism and authenticity. With up to 125 highly detailed aircraft, we have developed the largest and most diverse fleet ever assembled for a flight simulator. We have an incredibly wide range of aircraft: nimble ultralights, a wide variety of general aviation aircraft, famous bush trip planes, rotorcraft, eVTOLs, airships, steerable balloons, all the way to sleek business jets, a fleet of narrow- and wide-body airliners and even heavy military transporters and fighter jets. To make this PlayStation experience truly shine, we embraced the immersive features offered by the DualSense wireless controller. Adaptive triggers respond to different speeds and surface types on the ground and provide sloped resistance in the air. Communications from air traffic control (ATC) play through the controller speaker, simulating the feel of a real cockpit. Gyro controls, lightbar support, and a customizable touchpad further enhance the immersion during flight.

Zero Parades – For Dead Spies Per PlayStation: Zero Parades – For Dead Spies is a narrative-first espionage RPG steeped in paranoia, surrealism, and a struggle for redemption. You play as Hershel, a brilliant yet unfortunate operant in a world where trust is scarce, betrayal is just around every corner, and failure is inevitable. Zero Parades – For Dead Spies will launch in 2026 on PS5. Wishlist today.

Last Epoch – Orobyss Expansion Per PlayStation: The critically acclaimed action-RPG Last Epoch is bringing transformative skill trees, deterministic crafting, and community-driven development to PlayStation 5. The time-bending ARPG will launch alongside its first major expansion, Last Epoch: Oryboss – and with it will come genre-defining skill customization, a deep rewarding loot system, and all previous seasonal content. You'll journey through the world of Eterra, traveling across distinct eras of its history in a desperate struggle to stop the baleful machinations of Orobyss, a mysterious entity and incarnation of despair. You will be armed with an arsenal of formidable weapons, awesome magics, and most importantly, the Epoch – a relic that enables the player to travel through time. Your fate woven inextricably to the providence of cursed empires, fallen gods, and steadfast allies. As you progress through the campaign you will be sent across time – in an attempt to correct history's wrongs. You will encounter challenges that can only be overcome by using the Epoch to travel forwards and backwards in time – revisiting places as they were or discovering places as they will be. You can jump between eras from your world map – or return to The End of Time; the last bastion of the fight against the Void, and the primary player hub for end-game content. From The End Of Time, you can engage in Monoliths – Last Epoch's end-game system. Monoliths transport you to a doomed timeline, one in which your decisions will impact the enemies you fight, the loot you find, and histories you seek to rewrite.

Deus Ex Remastered Per Aspyr: Welcome to Deus Ex Remastered. Rediscover the award-winning cyberpunk immersive sim that made history for its blend of first-person RPG, action and stealth gameplay in its best form yet! The year is 2052. Societies are teetering on collapse, plagues spread unchecked, and shadow governments shape the future. You are JC Denton—a nano-augmented UNATCO operative tasked with protecting the world order. But the deeper you dig, the more secrets you uncover. Build your character your way, forge your own path with multiple solutions to every challenge, and trust no one in a gripping conspiracy thriller in which the truth is never what it seems… Key Features EXPERIENCE A WORLD ON THE BRINK: Explore real-world locations in a thrilling cyberpunk tale of conspiracy and intrigue, including post-crash New York, the neon alleys of Hong Kong, shadowy Parisian strongholds, the clandestine Area 51 and more.

Explore real-world locations in a thrilling cyberpunk tale of conspiracy and intrigue, including post-crash New York, the neon alleys of Hong Kong, shadowy Parisian strongholds, the clandestine Area 51 and more. PLAY YOUR WAY: Customize your character to fit your playstyle. Every challenge has more than one solution – breach locked systems, hack firewalls, cloak and vanish, deploy raw firepower and more. Your choices ensure no two playthroughs are ever the same.

Customize your character to fit your playstyle. Every challenge has more than one solution – breach locked systems, hack firewalls, cloak and vanish, deploy raw firepower and more. Your choices ensure no two playthroughs are ever the same. NEW! VISUAL ENHANCEMENTS: Explore expansive environments with improved lighting, dynamic shadows, water physics, particle effects, and fully updated textures that breathe new life into our dystopian future.

Explore expansive environments with improved lighting, dynamic shadows, water physics, particle effects, and fully updated textures that breathe new life into our dystopian future. NEW! REBUILT CHARACTER MODELS: Immerse yourself in Deus Ex’s rich character development systems like never before, with brand-new character models featuring smoother lip-sync animations and ragdoll physics.

Immerse yourself in Deus rich character development systems like never before, with brand-new character models featuring smoother lip-sync animations and ragdoll physics. NEW! QUALITY-OF-LIFE ENHANCEMENTS: Autosaves, faster loading, achievement tracking, and cloud saves on supported platforms.

Autosaves, faster loading, achievement tracking, and cloud saves on supported platforms. NEW! CONTROLLER SUPPORT: Experience a new control scheme optimized from the ground up for modern controllers, designed for fluid weapon management and streamlined navigation.

Experience a new control scheme optimized from the ground up for modern controllers, designed for fluid weapon management and streamlined navigation. NEW! MULTI-SCREEN SUPPORT: Enjoy4K-ready UI with ultrawide and multi-monitor display support. Deus Ex Remastered will release on Feb. 5, 2026.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin Per PlayStation:

We're excited to announce that The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin launches on PlayStation 5 on January 28, 2026. Set in the world of the iconic Japanese manga and anime series, The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin is a completely original story that invites players to explore the kingdom of Britannia like never before. Whether you're venturing out solo or teaming up with friends, the game offers a deep, fully-featured open-world RPG experience packed with exploration, real-time combat, and player-driven adventure. This is not a retelling of the anime – it's a new beginning.

Nioh 3 Per PlayStation: The latest release in the dark Sengoku action RPG series, "Nioh." Embark as Tokugawa Takechiyo, the protagonist forced from the shogunate throne, as he confronts his rebellious brother Tokugawa Kunimatsu in a battle that transcends time. Launching on February 6, 2026.

Code Vein II Per PlayStation: Set in a future where humans and Revenants coexist, the world teeters on the brink of collapse.

A mysterious force known as Luna Rapacis suddenly emerges, turning Revenants into mindless beasts called Horrors. As chaos spreads, humanity faces extinction. You play as the protagonist, a Revenant Hunter who embarks on a mission to rewrite fate. With the aid of Lou, a mysterious girl who holds the power to transcend time itself, you will journey into the past to uncover the origins of the Luna Rapacis and prevent the world's downfall. We are thrilled to announce the release of action RPG Code Vein II on PS5 January 30, 2026!

Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered Per PlayStation: We are pleased to announce that the fan-favorite (and our most requested remaster) Dynasty Warriors 3: Complete Edition Remastered is not only in development, it will launch March 2026!

Dynasty Warriors 3 is a tactical action game set in the world of the Three Kingdoms, where players can become one of over 40 officers ready to fight and experience exhilarating 1 vs. 1,000 battles across vast battlefields. This remastered version preserves the core experience of the original, which was first released in 2001. The title established many series staples, including True Musou, two-player simultaneous play, and the officer development system.

Thanks to the use of Unreal Engine 5, the graphics have been significantly enhanced, delivering stunning visuals. However, this remaster is not just about evolved graphics; it also includes content from the standalone expansion Dynasty Warriors 3: Xtreme Legends which brings more scenarios, officers and weapons to the game. Gameplay mechanics and UI have been refined to stay true to the original while providing a more comfortable and enjoyable experience.

Let it Die: Inferno Per PlayStation: We're excited to announce that game Let It Die: Inferno, the latest entry in the Let It Die universe, is coming to PS5 on December 3! This roguelite survival action game builds on the series that has captivated over nine million players worldwide with its twisted, darkly funny dystopian world. Watch the announcement trailer below, then read on to get a sneak peak of what awaits players in Hell in GungHo Online Entertainment's latest game announcement.

Chronoscript: The Endless End Per PlayStation: Today we're delighted to debut our first trailer for Chronoscript: The Endless End, an upcoming exploration-based 2D action-adventure game for PS5. The game is developed by DeskWorks Inc., the studio behind the award-winning RPG Time! The Legend of Wright, in collaboration with Shueisha Games.