The Hype Is Real For Insomniac Games’ ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’

Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games first teased Marvel’s Wolverine back in 2021 during a PlayStation Showcase. During the latest State of Play presentation, we finally got our first look at Logan in action.

Fall 2026 can’t get here soon enough.

That’s the general sentiment from gamers and Marvel fans after seeing the first gameplay footage from Insomniac Games’ next Marvel game, Wolverine.

The gameplay trailer revealed that this will be Insomniac Games’ darkest and most brutal game yet, taking a massive leap from its exceptional Spider-Man games, while quelling all worries that Wolverine won’t be as violent as he is in the comic books.

In the trailer, we see Logan, aka Wolverine, voiced and modeled after Liam McIntyre, savagely taking out enemies with his iconic adamantium claws, showcasing how Insomniac Games went out of their way with their new “Blood tech,” which takes the game’s gore to another level.

Wolverine dispatches his enemies with brutal attacks, like plowing his claws through one poor sap’s head, or literally slicing another person to pieces.

We also learn that the action will take place over several locations: the Canadian wilderness, Madripoor, and Japan.

Everyone Is Hyped For Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games

Like with the Marvel movies, fans love to see other superheroes and villains show up. That will be the case in Marvel’s Wolverine as we get glimpses of Wolvie’s longtime nemesis, like Mystique, Omega Red, and even a Sentinel.

But it wouldn’t be a stretch to believe other X-Men and villains like Sabertooth will show up in the game. The leak that occurred months ago showcased the game in a rough pre-development stage, revealing that Jean Grey is also included in the game.

Speaking of the leak, the trailer also silenced a lot of haters who were criticizing the game based on that pre-development footage, cause everyone is H Y P E D.

We totally understand. Insomniac Games has the juice once again.

You can see more reactions below.

The Hype Is Real For Insomniac Games’ ‘Marvel’s Wolverine’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com