Kamala Harris Responds To Free Palestine Protestors, “I’m Not President Right Now, There’s Nothing I Can Do”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris kept it all the way real with hecklers during the first stop of her 107 Days book tour.

On Wednesday, hecklers repeatedly interrupted Harris while she promoted her memoir, 107 Days, at an event in New York City.

Sabrina Rodríguez, a national political reporter at The Washington Post, caught the moment on camera and shared it on X, formerly Twitter, which has garnered over 1 million views.

In the video, the heckler was met with resistance from the crowd, with one person yelling, “Talk to your president.”

Harris then responded, “I’m not president right now, there’s nothing I can do,” and the audience loudly applauded.

The former VP responded to one protestor who yelled out, “The blood of the Palestinians is on your hands,” according to The Washington Post.

Harris also touched on the actions she took regarding Gaza, while seemingly distancing herself from former President Joe Biden’s decisions on the situation.

“People in our administration can tell you what my voice was in those rooms, in those closed rooms in the Oval Office,” Harris said. “I was not the president. I couldn’t make the decision. But I made my position clear.”

She added, “Donald Trump has given [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu a blank check to do whatever he wants.”

Kamala Harris Called For The Temperature To Be Brought Down

Harris’ event was also met with pro-Palestine protests outside the venue, with protestors waving Palestinian flags and posters saying, “Harris: Genocide is your legacy” and “717 Days of Genocide.”

Inside, Harris tried to reason with protestors, while saying she understands the current situation in Gaza, and speaking out about what’s happening to Palestinians in Gaza.

“Let’s bring the temperature down. I understand what’s happening right now in Gaza, what is happening to the Palestinian people is outrageous and it breaks my heart. I get it.”

She also said, “There are a lot of people that did not like that I spoke out so forcefully and candidly about my concern about what was happening in Gaza.”

The moment between former Vice President Harris and the hecklers has sparked many reactions, mostly from people siding with her, and wondering why they don’t have the same criticism for President Trump when he’s in town or making appearances.

