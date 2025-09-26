Listen Live
Entertainment

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors: “He Just Likes to Hold My Hand”

Mariah Carey is setting the record straight.

The legendary vocalist recently addressed swirling rumors about her and Anderson .Paak after the two were spotted looking cozy at several industry events.

During a recent interview, Mariah laughed off the speculation, explaining there’s nothing romantic going on between her and the Silk Sonic star.

“He just likes to hold my hand,” she shared, putting an end to the gossip with her signature humor and grace.

Fans first started connecting dots after photos surfaced of Carey and .Paak sharing playful moments at music events and afterparties.

The chemistry sparked headlines, with many wondering if a new power couple was forming.

While there’s no romance, the respect and admiration between the two artists is clear. Carey has long been known for her close ties within the music community, and .Paak is one of today’s most charismatic performers.

Their friendship has fans dreaming of a musical collaboration down the line, even if the hand-holding is just platonic.

RELATED: Mariah’s Spaghetti? Eminem Allegedly Wanted Mariah Carey To Play His Mom In 8 Mile

SEE ALSO

Mariah Carey Clears Up Anderson .Paak Rumors  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
8 Items

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

Ghostface Killah’s Son Airs Family Issues In New Songs

15 Items

Cardi B Delivers ‘Am I The Drama?” LP, Bardi Gang Says Their GOAT Is Back

5 Items

Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

5 Items

Celebrity Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show

20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

7 Items

7 Things We Learned From Cardi B’s New Album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Rihanna’s Kids: What Their Unique Names Really Mean

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close