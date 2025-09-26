Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Bryson Tiller Announces New Album Solace, Dropping October 2

Bryson Tiller is lining up a major moment for his fans.

The Louisville hitmaker just announced that his new album, Solace, will arrive on October 2, 2025 — a date longtime supporters will recognize as the anniversary of his breakout debut Trapsoul.



But this isn’t just a standard rollout. Solace comes right on the heels of another project Tiller dropped earlier this summer, making 2025 one of the most prolific years of his career.



Back in August, Tiller delivered The Vices, a rap-heavy, feature-packed project that showcased his sharper edge.

With guest appearances from Rick Ross, T-Pain, Plies, BossMan Dlow, Luh Tyler, and Bun B, the album leaned into swagger, confidence, and an energy that fans haven’t seen from him in a while.

Tiller explained that The Vices came from a place of clarity, as he stepped away from smoking and drinking during the creative process.

The result was a project that felt bold, hungry, and unapologetically direct.



If The Vices was the external — the bravado, the lifestyle, the bounce — then Solace promises to be the internal.

Tiller has described this side of the double album as a deeply personal, almost therapeutic body of work.

Unlike its predecessor, Solace is expected to be featureless, keeping the spotlight entirely on his voice, his perspective, and his growth.



It’s a reminder of what made fans connect with him in the first place: those vulnerable late-night anthems that spoke directly to heartbreak, reflection, and resilience.





