Cardi B And Latto Reunite On AM I THE DRAMA?

Published on September 26, 2025

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Two of hip hop’s boldest voices are linking back up. Cardi B and Latto have reunited on “ErrTime (Remix),” a bonus track from Cardi’s latest project AM I THE DRAMA?.

The release marks their first collaboration since 2023’s “Put It On Da Floor Again,” which became a viral anthem and fan favorite.

Fans have been waiting for the pair to reconnect ever since their last collab stormed charts and playlists.

On “ErrTime (Remix),” Cardi brings her high-energy bars and trademark confidence, bouncing perfectly off Latto’s punchy delivery.

The two trade verses filled with attitude, making the record feel like an unapologetic victory lap.

Latto x D'USSE Event Photos
Source: Bre Johnson/Deonté Lee / BFA.com

Collaborations like this highlight the current wave of female rap dominating the industry.

Cardi B and Latto aren’t just dropping bars — they’re shaping the culture and keeping the spotlight on women at the top of the game.

With both artists teasing more music in the near future, fans can expect this energy to continue into 2026.

“ErrTime (Remix)” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Cardi B And Latto Reunite On AM I THE DRAMA?  was originally published on hot1009.com

