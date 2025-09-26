Listen Live
Books

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Harper's Bazaar Cocktail Party
Source: Nina Westervelt / Getty

In a world where stories can be lost to time, Solange Knowles has created a sanctuary for Black literary history. Her creative studio, Saint Heron, has launched a free, digital library dedicated to preserving rare and out-of-print books by Black authors. This initiative is more than just a collection; it’s a powerful act of cultural preservation.

The Saint Heron Library began as a direct response to the need for accessible Black literature. The initial season of the library featured a personally curated selection of works, with titles rotating every six to eight weeks. Readers across the globe were invited to borrow these digital books for free for a 45-day period, giving them a chance to connect with voices that might otherwise have been silenced.

This project is deeply personal for Knowles, who sees it as a community-building effort. By making these vital texts available, Saint Heron ensures that the ideas, struggles, and triumphs of Black authors continue to resonate. It’s an invitation for a new generation to explore the richness of Black thought and art, creating a living archive that breathes new life into forgotten masterpieces. Through this thoughtful act, Solange is not just preserving books; she is safeguarding a legacy and empowering a future rooted in its own profound history.

SEE ALSO

How Solange Knowles is Saving Black Literature  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
8 Items

Fall 2025 Nail Colors Black Women Will Be Rocking All Season

Ghostface Killah’s Son Airs Family Issues In New Songs

15 Items

Cardi B Delivers ‘Am I The Drama?” LP, Bardi Gang Says Their GOAT Is Back

5 Items

Style Gallery: Everyone’s Still Talking About Wendy Williams Slaying NYFW

5 Items

Celebrity Gallery: Jodie Turner Smith, Naomi Campbell, Lori Harvey, & More Stun At Burberry’s LFW Show

20 Items

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 114

7 Items

7 Things We Learned From Cardi B’s New Album ‘Am I The Drama?’

Rihanna’s Kids: What Their Unique Names Really Mean

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close