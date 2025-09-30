Listen Live
McDonald’s Brings Back Fan-Favorite Monopoly Game

After a decade, McDonald’s revives its Monopoly game in October with both peel-off pieces and app integration.

Published on September 30, 2025

McDonald's Launches Its Largest-Ever Promotion
Source: Tim Boyle / Getty

Get ready, Ohio! McDonald’s is bringing back its famed Monopoly game next month. This time around, the promotion will blend physical peel-off stickers on select menu items and digital game pieces through the McDonald’s app.

More than 30 menu items qualify for sticker game pieces, from large fries to breakfast favorites. Players peel stickers, scan or enter codes, and collect property pieces to win instant food prizes or compete for grand rewards. Prizes include one million dollars in cash, one million American Airlines miles, a Jeep, or a vacation. The game also offers Bonus Play chances for additional rewards.

The original Monopoly promotion earned legendary status and later criticism after the McMillions scandal in the 1990s. A former security official manipulated high-value game pieces and defrauded McDonald’s of millions. That fraud later became the subject of an FBI investigation and an HBO documentary.

This time, McDonald’s promises stronger safeguards. Physical game pieces will have to be redeemed through the app. Hopefully this adjustment will provide for a safer an more fair experience!

Fans and skeptics both wonder whether trust can fully return. For Ohio customers, this means a familiar thrill with updated rules and maybe better odds of seeing the word “winner.”

