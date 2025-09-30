Kardigan Marcus Lee: Plate Pundit Keith Lee & Wife Ronni Welcome Baby Boy, Proud Papa Posts TikTok ‘Rating’ Adorable Infant

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

“God is amazing”, that’s the sentiment Keith Lee and his wife, Ronni, are sharing after welcoming their third child. On Sept. 24, the famous food critics welcomed a healthy baby boy named Kardigan Marcus Lee, born a whopping seven pounds and 18 inches.

The proud parents took to TikTok on Sept. 27 to share a joyful review of their birth experience, filmed in their signature review style, of course. Keith revealed that they spent two days at a hospital in Dallas waiting for the arrival of their precious prince, and raved about the incredible “customer service” they received from a dedicated team of Black medical professionals.

“We not only received full lodging, food, 24-hour bedside service, and I had a half a bed, slash a couch that I could sleep on,” Keith said. “And on top of that, the chef at the hospital found out we was there, and he brought her a full-course meal just for me and my wife. God is amazing. And the director of the hospital was there the entire time to make sure everything was smooth.”

The video featured clips of Ronni bravely powering through intense contractions, and at one point, enjoying a hearty meal of creamy mac and cheese, seasoned potatoes, juicy chicken, and what appeared to be marinated steak from the hospital’s resident chef.

Keith Lee also made sure to thank their dedicated doula for standing by his wife’s side through it all, along with their “amazing” doctor, Tiffany Woodus.

“I can’t say thank you enough. It’s so important that we support Black women, we embrace Black women, and we protect Black women,” the food critic gushed.

The heartwarming video also gave fans a first look at their adorable newborn, dressed in a soft blue outfit and cooing sweetly just after leaving the hospital.

“I’m gonna show you everything we got. And we gonna try it and rate it one through 10,” Keith said with a big smile, before lifting cutie patootie Kardigan toward the camera. “One seven-pound, 18-inch boy that was born on Sept. 24. God is amazing. Okay, and his name is Kardigan Marcus Lee…10 out of 10.”

Ronni added,

“Just the right amount of sweetness…They did very well when they made this one.”

Keith Lee has been documenting his wife Ronni’s pregnancy cravings on social media.

Keith and Ronni Lee, who have been married for over five years, are also proud parents to two daughters: Karter, 4, and Riley, 2. Their adorable little ones made an appearance in a video posted on March 24, where Keith shared a humorous glimpse into Ronni’s unexpected pregnancy cravings.

“She just bought Kool-Aid from DoorDash,” he said at the start of the video. “It wouldn’t sound that crazy, and it’s not that crazy, except for the fact I’ve known her since 2015. She’s had Kool-Aid once.”

He then cut to a clip of Ronni holding multiple Kool-Aid packs, explaining, “I want something sweet, but I didn’t want to eat my sweet. I wanted to drink my sweetness.” Little Karter and Riley happily helped their mom mix up the Kool-Aid so that she could get her sweet fix in.

In August, Keith Lee put on his chef’s hat to whip up the perfect sushi bake bowl, satisfying Ronni’s sushi cravings in a pregnancy-safe way—no raw fish required. Check out the sweet video below.

Congrats to Keith Lee and Ronni!

