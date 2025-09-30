LHHATL Exclusive Clip: Karlie Redd Tells Zane To ‘Stay Out Of Women’s Arguments’–‘Read The Room’

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new episode of #LHHATL, featuring Karlie Redd reminding Zane to “read the room” and stay out of women’s arguments.

As previously reported, this season of #LHHATL features unforgettable storylines that continue to take shape as the season progresses.

After the fallout from her cast album concert, Spice takes a select crew to London for a global performance to reclaim her narrative. Saucy Santana is exploring new musical territories, ready to shake up the Atlanta music scene while challenging the status quo of the old guard’s dominance. Karlie Redd puts everything on the line for her relationship with millionaire TLO, as past exes surface and attempt to shake up their happily ever after. Rasheeda and Kirk work to restore harmony in the Frost family, but power struggles threaten their progress. With new rumors swirling around Scrappy, his tumultuous personal life spills into the public eye, including a new crisis involving Momma Dee. Bambi emerges as a formidable force, as she navigates a delicate truce with her former foes & ex-husband Scrappy, but is tested as new bomb drops and loyalties are broken. Lil Zane and Ashley Conley tackle new family pressures as their marriage hangs on a lifeline. Yandy and Mendeecees begin to question their priorities and friendships as they desperately try to move on from the explosive allegations that shattered their public image last season. Joc and Kendra reverse roles this season when Joc’s karmic jealousy comes to a head and threatens to push his and Kendra’s marriage to the brink. Latin recording artist International Nova and his wife Cristina bring passion, ambition, and fresh perspectives to the cast.

The powerhouse cast features Amy Luciani, Ashley Conley, Bambi, Erica Banks, Erica Dixon, Jasmine Bleu, Jessica White, Karlie Redd, Kendra Robinson, Khaotic, Kirk Frost, Lil Zane, Mendeecees, Momma Dee, Rasheeda, Renni Rucci, Saucy Santana, Scrappy, Shekinah Jo, Sierra Gates, Spice, Yandy, Yung Joc, ZellSwag, and newcomers Latin recording artist, International Nova and his wife, Cristina Nova.

#LHHATL Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s new episode, Karlie Redd is going at it with Lil Zane and his girlfriend, Ashley.

The conversation starts messy and only gets messier as Karlie admonishes the rapper for interjecting into an argument between women, as seen in a previous episode.

“Men should not be in women’s argument,” says Karlie referncing to a heated moment between Zane and Spice before Zane defends his point of view. “If your name mentioned, you gotta stand on your name. Like, all I got is my name.” “What we’re saying is, if a woman and a woman is arguing, stay out of it, Zane,” Karlie fires back.

That’s when Ashley jumps in to protect her man.

“If you tell my (beep) that you’re gonna whoop his a**, baby I’mma say something and I’m backing him the (beep) up.”

Lil Zane then tries to explain that he showed restraint while going back and forth with Spice.

“You should be like, ‘Damn, he held this tongue,’ because I’m the type that be like, ‘Suck ya mother too.’ But I didn’t go there. But I didn’t go there…”

Ashley adds that she had every right to get into the argument, too.

“It was just a conversation between you and Spice, right?” says Karlie to Ashley. “So who you think I’ma stick up for?” interjects Zane.

Ashley continues to get frustrated, especially after Mendeecees reminds Karlie that Spice did threaten both Ashley and Zane.

Ultimately, Ashley is befuddled that people seem to be more on Spice’s side than hers and Zane’s.

“I don’t know what Spice does to these people’s brain. It’s like she’s a (beep) cult leader,” says Ashley. “To go around and just say that you’re gonna (beep) me and my husband up, and you got people sitting here and like it’s okay, and they condone this? It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Karlie, however, makes it clear that she doesn’t care, and she goes back to admonishing Zane.

“Read the room!” she says.



#LHHATL is all-new TUESDAYS at 8 pm on MTV!

