Young Thug Feels Like He's Slacking If Wifey Needs A Therapist

Dr.Spider: Young Thug Feels Like He’s Slacking If His Wifey Needs A Therapist

During his sitdown with The Pivot Podcast crew, Thugger gives one hell of a sound bite regarding the mental health of any woman who is in his life.

Published on September 30, 2025

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Young Thug is making his media rounds after dropping his first album, “UY SCUTI” since being released from prison.

During his sitdown with The Pivot Podcast crew, Thugger gives one hell of a sound bite regarding the mental health of any woman who is in his life. The Atlanta rapper believes he’s not doing his job as a man & provider if wifey needs to go to therapy, “I feel like I’m not a man if my girl get a therapist”.

Before that comment was something that raised A LOT of eyebrows and had fans online telling his girlfriend, Mariah The Scientist, to run, “I was just telling my girl I don’t think you need a therapist, and I don’t think I need a therapist”.

Basically, saying if his girl feels comfortable pouring her feelings to a stranger over him, he’s not doing his job as a man. We love Thugger, but his fans instantly called him cap for that, saying that going to a professional is far different from speaking to your man about your issues. One user online said, “The worst thing young thug has ever done was talk. People liked him for music. The more he talks the less people like him”

Following this interview was a slew of sad tweets and videos from Slime talking about his current mental state, “What do you know about being happy and sad man, I’m happy and I’m sad. Some days I’m vulnerable, some days I’m just like elated.”

In other news, Thug and his ex-op, YFN Lucci, were spotted in the club shaking hands for the first time. After years of beefing & RICO charges, the two ATL stars put their differences aside like men. Not only is the city of Atlanta happy, but this is a big W for Hip-Hop.

Dr.Spider: Young Thug Feels Like He’s Slacking If His Wifey Needs A Therapist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

