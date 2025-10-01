My Bad, Big Mama! Cardi Apologizes To Latto After She Catches A Savage Stray In Leaked Audio Threatening To ‘Knock Out’ Ice Spice

Cardi B is happy to admit she isn’t “too prideful” to apologize to one of her friends in the industry.

As previously reported, Cardi and Nicki Minaj went off on each other on X last night, September 29, reigniting their longtime feud. While their back-and-forth was the main story, Latto and Ice Spice were also dragged into the mix thanks to newly surfaced audio.

Shortly after things seemingly settled down between Cardi and Nicki, a phone recording made its way onto the internet featuring Cardi ranting about Ice Spice. But, in the midst of her anger, she ended up throwing a stray shot at Latto, for which she has apologized.

In the aforementioned audio–which was allegedly not recent–Cardi goes off over Ice Spice seemingly dissing her in a leaked track. She threatened to pull up on “Munch” rapper and “beat her a**,” before repeatedly saying she’s “not a p*ssy” like Latto and will actually follow through with her threats.

At this point, the man on the phone, believed to be Ice’s manager, informed Cardi that Ice Spice was in town.

“She in New York?! Tell her to link up!” Cardi allegedly insisted. “Ni**as think I’m Latto? You think I’m [Nicki Minaj]? I’ll beat you the f**k up, all y’all!



Latto and Ice Spice have been sending subliminals back and forth over the last few years, but ended up putting their issues to rest when they collaborated on “Gyatt” earlier this month, and Cardi’s call seems to have happened before their reconciliation.

Shortly after the phone call was leaked, the “Magnet” rapper took to X to iron out a few details, making sure fans understood she and Latto are on good terms.

“I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY!! I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet,” she wrote on X. “AND NOPE! I’m not too prideful to apologize to somebody I really respect so this my public apology and now ima privately buy her a bag.”

She also went to encourage Ice Spice’s manager, James Rosemond Jr., to release the full 11-minute phone call that she says includes Ice Spice being upset that she congratulated Sexyy Red for winning a BET Award. James went on to deny that he recorded the call, but Cardi’s not buying it.

She also denied that she recorded the audio herself, instead insisting that the echoes heard on the call are part of the acoustics in her bedroom.

Latto has yet to comment on the leaked call, but judging by their recent collaborations, it seems like the leaked audio is just a small bump in the road. She and Cardi have continually supported one another over the years, most recently with Latto jumping on the surprise remix to Cardi’s “ErrTime” just last week.

Prior to their Am I The Drama? collab, Cardi also joined Latto on her track, “Put It On Da Floor” in 2024.

