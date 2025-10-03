Jussie Smollett’s Comeback: New Album, New Love, New Vibes

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Jussie Smollett recently stopped by The Morning Hustle, and he came through with all the vibes, opening up about his new music, personal growth, and what’s next. He’s back in the spotlight with his new 10-track album, Breakout, and it’s clear this project is personal. Jussie described it as a “timeless album” you can clean to, cook to, and make love to—something for every mood.

This isn’t the Jamal Lyon sound from Empire. Smollett emphasized that Breakout represents a more mature and developed sound, leaning heavily into authentic R&B with 95% live instruments. He name-dropped legends who contributed, like James Gadson, who played with Marvin Gaye, and Curtis Williams from Kool & the Gang. He even shared how industry icon Dallas Austin came on board, relaunching his Rowdy label to sign Jussie and elevate the project.

Beyond the music, Jussie got real about his life. He proudly announced his engagement, sharing that he’s deeply in love and looking forward to getting married. He talked about keeping his relationship private, explaining, “We’re in the business, but the business is not in us.” It’s about protecting what’s real to them.

He also touched on his experience on the reality show Special Forces, calling it one of the hardest things he’s ever done. The isolation and physical challenges gave him a newfound clarity and a deeper respect for military troops. From hilarious stories about the infamous “poop hole” to bonding with castmates like Eva Marcille, he didn’t hold back.

Throughout the conversation, Jussie’s message was one of moving forward. He briefly addressed the infamous 2019 incident and the documentary, stating he’s told his truth and is focused on the future. With a new album, a wedding on the horizon, and a clear sense of self, Jussie Smollett is writing his next chapter.