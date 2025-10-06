Elevating the Game: Lil Rel’s Impact on Black Culture

Source: Reach Media / Urban One

Lil Rel Howery recently slid through The Morning Hustle and dropped gems on his incredible journey, from his Chicago roots to becoming a Hollywood power player. He’s in his “boss season,” making calculated moves that are all about uplifting the culture and creating opportunities.

Rel got real about why he started the “What’s Funny Comedy Festival” in Chicago. He saw Black and brown comedians getting the short end of the stick at other festivals and decided to create a space where they could be the main event. It’s more than just laughs; it’s about building a Black Hollywood in his hometown and ensuring the funniest voices are front and center. This year, he’s leveling up by bringing in more producers and casting directors to open doors for new talent.

His hustle doesn’t stop with comedy. Rel is stepping firmly into his directing bag, a move inspired by advice from the one and only Ava DuVernay. He recently directed a pilot for his 15-year-old mentee and is set to release Haunted Heist, a horror-comedy he directed and stars in. He’s also an executive producer and starring in the holiday film Unexpected Christmas alongside Tabitha Brown.

On the personal side, Rel shared the hilarious and chaotic story of proposing to his fiancée during a Beyoncé concert, a favor he cashed in from Jay-Z and Ms. Tina Knowles. He spoke candidly about blending their families, emphasizing the importance of building individual relationships with each of his and his fiancée’s children. Rel also touched on the intensity of method acting for his role as a homeless veteran in the upcoming film The Bench, a part so demanding it took prayer to shake off the character’s depression.

From stand-up stages to the director’s chair, Lil Rel is proving that his career is about intentional, impactful moves that celebrate and elevate Black culture.