Listen Live
News

Travis Scott & Kendrick Now Have The Highest Certified Rap Song

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With ‘Goosebumps’ As The Highest Certified Rap Song

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar make history together, “big stepping” over a familiar face.

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar make history together, “big stepping” over a familiar face.

Drake fans, close your eyes for this one. Travis Scott’s 2016 turn-up anthem, “Goosebumps” has now become the highest certified rap song ever. What makes this even more interesting is who they surpassed in the process of making history. Drake’s “God’s Plan” held that spot as the highest certified rap song for about two years (October 30, 2023).

What makes this even sweeter is the ongoing beef Drake has had with both Trav & Kendrick. Of course, the biggest news last year was the back-and-forth between the West Coast MC and the 6 God. Which came to a brutal ending when Kenny dropped a bombshell of a diss track with “Not Like Us”. Putting the cherry on top, performing it at the Super Bowl halftime show. Drizzy fans even felt the second-hand embarrassment when Kendrick performed the diss track on one of the biggest stages.

Now the La Flame beef is a bit different; it’s personal. Drake was rumored to have had a falling out with the Houston rapper after a video resurfaced of him begging Future and Metro Boomin to preview “Like That” at a festival. In retrospect, that was the song that ignited the beef, where Kendrick made it clear there is no big 3: “It’s just big me”. The OVO rapper seemed to have felt a way about his former friends showing support for Kendrick.

9 years later, “Goosebumps” is on top as the highest certified rap song.

In other news, a leaked photo recently surfaced of what would have been Travis Scott’s stage set for his Egypt show. The photo shows tall trucks lined up against each other and their tires moving, creating sand to create a mist in the air. Unfortunately, the show never ended up happening due to the Egyptian Government vetoing Trav’s show license.

SEE ALSO

Travis Scott & Kendrick Lamar Surpass Drake With ‘Goosebumps’ As The Highest Certified Rap Song  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
18 Items

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

10 Items

10 Black Horror Films To Add To Your Spooky Season Watchlist

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

Ghostface Killah’s Son Airs Family Issues In New Songs

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Far From Finished: Cardi B Says Nicki Minaj Beef Is ‘Past Words Now’ Before Saying She’s Willing To Go To Jail

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close