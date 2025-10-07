Listen Live
From Music to Film: Jermaine Dupri’s Latest Atlanta Tribute

Published on October 7, 2025

Music mogul Jermaine Dupri is putting on for his city once again, this time with a new docuseries exploring a unique side of Atlanta’s culture. During a recent interview on The Morning Hustle, the legendary producer discussed his latest project, “Magic City: An American Fantasy,” and his long-standing commitment to showcasing the real Atlanta.

Dupri explained that his five-part docuseries on STARZ aims to go beyond the typical narratives about Atlanta. “I think this is just a light on our true culture in the city,” he stated, noting that conversations often focus on politics while ignoring the deep-rooted cultural elements, like the city’s famed strip clubs. Dupri sees these venues as more than just nightlife spots; they are a core part of the local scene. “It’s a culture of strip clubs. We got strip clubs on the corners out here like we got Waffle House.”

Throughout his career, from being the “first rapper on Cribs” to defining an era of music, Dupri has never shied away from his lavish lifestyle. He views his spending as a reflection of his hard work and success. Now, he’s channeling that same energy into documenting a significant part of Atlanta’s adult entertainment world, presenting it as a legitimate and complex business.

To create an authentic soundtrack for the documentary, Dupri assembled a who’s who of Atlanta artists, including Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, and Big Boi. He emphasized his hands-on approach, traveling to different cities to secure verses and letting artists know how serious he was about the project.

This docuseries isn’t just about the dancers; it’s a celebration of an often misunderstood aspect of Atlanta’s identity, curated by one of its most iconic figures.

