Listen Live
Local

Study ranks Philadelphia #1 'worst' city in U.S. to drive in

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In

Published on October 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sunset in Downtown Philadelphia At Philadelphia In Pennsylvania United States.
Source: Cristian Lourenço / Getty

Philadelphia has officially taken the top spot when it comes to frustrations behind the horn. In a new national study of driving conditions, Philly was ranked as the worst city in America to drive in according to WalletHub’s 2025 “Best & Worst Cities to Drive In” report.

RELATED: Philadelphia Listed One of ‘Most Stressed’ City in America

The report compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities using 30 key factors across categories such as:

  • Traffic & Infrastructure
  • Cost of Ownership & Maintenance
  • Safety
  • Access to Vehicles & Maintenance.

Philadelphia came in last overall, with especially poor marks in commute times, road quality, and driver safety.

According to WalletHub, Philly drivers spend some of the most hours stuck in traffic among major cities and face above-average costs for car repairs, parking, and insurance. The city’s aging infrastructure, pothole problems, and tight downtown layout all contributed to the low score.

The bottom ten cities on WalletHub’s list include New York, Oakland, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Los Angeles — but Philadelphia ranked below them all, earning the distinction of being the most challenging city in the U.S. to drive in.

WalletHub’s analysis cited a combination of factors as to Philadelphia being the worst city to drive in:

  • Traffic congestion and long commutes consistently rank among the worst in the nation.
  • High vehicle costs, including maintenance, gas and insurance.
  • Limited parking and poor road conditions, especially in high-traffic areas.
  • Accident likelihood and safety concerns, which remain higher than the national average.

WalletHub’s Top 10 worst cities to drive in

  • Philadelphia, PA

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Oakland, CA

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Washington, DC

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • New York, NY

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Chicago, IL

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • San Francisco, CA

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Detroit, MI

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Los Angeles, CA

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • San Jose, CA

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Baltimore, MD

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

WalletHub’s Top 10 best cities to drive in

  • Corpus Christi, TX

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Greensboro, NC

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Boise, ID

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Scottsdale, AZ

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Laredo, TX

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Lubbock, TX

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Birmingham, AL

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Plano, TX

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Austin, TX

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

  • Winston-Salem, NC

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

For the full study from Wallet Hub [CLICK HERE]

RELATED; Pennsylvania Named Best State to Retire in US, According to Study

RELATED: Study Reveals Pennsylvania Among the ‘Most Lazy’ States in America

RELATED: Philadelphia International Airport was ranked the worst large airport in North America

Study Ranks Philadelphia the ‘Worst’ City in U.S. to Drive In  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

18 Items

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

10 Items

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

10 Items

10 Black Horror Films To Add To Your Spooky Season Watchlist

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close