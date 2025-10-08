Listen Live
News

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Tape
Source: Radio One / Radio One

Houston authorities are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday morning in White Oak Bayou, marking the latest in a series of grim recoveries across the city’s waterways. The Houston Fire Department said crews responded to calls around 8 a.m. in the 1900 block of White Oak Drive, where a body was seen floating in the water. Firefighters launched a water rescue operation, and the Houston Police Department’s Dive Team was called in to assist.

The discovery adds to growing concerns after a string of similar incidents throughout the Houston area. According to officials, at least 16 bodies have been found in local bayous this year, with several discovered just weeks apart.

The frequency of these cases has sparked questions among residents and prompted increased attention from local law enforcement.

In mid-September, five bodies were recovered within the same week from various Houston-area bayous. The following week, another body was located on September 26. Authorities have not said whether any of the cases are connected, but investigations remain ongoing as officials work to identify the individuals and determine the causes of death.

SEE ALSO

BREAKING: Houston Officials Recovering Body from White Oak Bayou  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Rest in Power Graphic 2025
66 Items

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

10 Items

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

2 Items

‘Big Mommy’ For Real? Fans Think These Pics Prove Latto Is Expecting Her First ClayCo Child With 21 Savage

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close