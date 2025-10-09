Listen Live
News

Ty Dolla Sign Delivers The Most Cringe Moment Of The Year

Ty Dolla $ign, we get you're trying to stay up to date with the times, but something gotta give...

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FASHION-FRANCE-WOMEN-BOF500-GALA
Source: THIBAUD MORITZ / Getty

Ty Dolla $ign, we get you’re trying to stay up to date with the times, but something gotta give…

During an interview, the West Coast swiss army knife was asked when “VULTURES 3” is coming out? With Ye being incognito, Ty is the only person the general public can ask this question to, but he could have kept that answer to himself. Giving one of the most cringe response of the year, “There was a lot of music that was done. But, uh, how should I say this? Uh..6 7”.

What Does 67 Mean?

Philly artist Skrilla coined one of the biggest terms amongst the YNs this year in his song, “Doot Doot”. The King of Kensington said in the song, “Bro put belt right to they behind, the way that switch brrt, I know he dying’ 6-7”. The term “6-7” doesn’t have a particular meaning; it’s used like the word “jawn” is used. Jawn can be a person, place, or thing. Same thing with 6-7.

Back to Mr.Dollar Sign, he basically is insinuating that he has no idea when “VULTURES 3” is dropping, just in a very cringe way.

Ty recently made an appearance on Tyga’s stream and played a snippet of the lead single for the third VULTURES album. Needless to say, it sounded fire.

Dolla $ign has an album on the way titled “TYCOON“, which will be his first solo project in 5 years.

SEE ALSO

Ty Dolla Sign Delivers The Most Cringe Moment Of The Year  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories
Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

‘That’s My Baby Daddy!’ Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Roll In A Rolls Royce For His 37th Birthday In First Outing Since Welcoming Third Child

10 Items

Is Latto Pregnant? “Big Mama” Answers The Million Dollar Question

Trending
8 Items

Trending

The Best Moments From The Chi: Iconic Scenes That Defined The Show [Gallery]

10 Items

10 Black Horror Films To Add To Your Spooky Season Watchlist

It’s A Girl! Rihanna Welcomes Third Child, First Daughter, Rocki Irish, With A$AP Rocky

18 Items

Gone Too Soon: Hip-Hop Stars We Lost in 2025

Trending
10 Items

Trending

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers: A Look Back At Their Beautiful Love Story [Gallery]

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close