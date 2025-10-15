Listen Live
News

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors

If there's anyone you shouldn't mess with, it's Tyler, The Creator.

Published on October 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2025 Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival
Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

If there’s anyone you shouldn’t mess with, it’s Tyler, The Creator.

Recently, he was taking a stroll in New York with a friend and felt uncomfortable with how a fan was running up on them. After banter between the rapper and the fan, Tyler tells his security to handle the situation, “I will pay for your lawsuit, bro. I’m loaded, I’m with all that”. Akademiks did what he usually does, and blew it out of proportion.

Shocker huh? Not really..

He reposted the video on his platform and captioned it, “Tyler The Creator reportedly seen out with his new partner.” SMH. The Flower Boy rapper responded with the swiftness, clearing Ak’s crazy report, “B*tch a** 1. That’s Koopz ain’t no partner or nothing. How did your brain choose to make that up? 2. Weird caption for engagement. 3. Tyler leaving party for the screening of new movie he’s a part of, or waste of space man follows Tyler, words exchanged. Seems like it fits better.”

We already know Ak is going to respond; it’s just a matter of time.

On a positive note, Tyler has been on a historic run with two back-to-back albums less than one year apart from each other. His masterpiece of an album, “CHROMAKOPIA“, was received well by his Day 1 fans. Even the single, “Sticky,” was outside the box, which Tyler, The Creator fans are used to by now. Glo & Sexyy sounded great.

Following up the success of that project was a surprise album, “DON’T TAP THE GLASS“, which was his grand slam to let the critics know, he’s one of them ones.

SEE ALSO

Tyler, The Creator Checks Akademiks For Boyfriend Rumors  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from The Morning Hustle
Trending Stories

D’Angelo & Angie Stone’s Son Michael Shares Heartfelt Message After Losing Both Parents Within 7 Months

NFL Turning Point USA Announces Alternative Halftime Show For Super Bowl LX

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sentenced To 50 Months In Prison

15 Items

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Prayers Up: Rihanna’s Father, Ronald Fenty Passed Away At 70

27 Items

Celebs That Have Died From Pancreatic Cancer

Trending
10 Items

Trending

10 Natural Hairstyles Every Black Woman Should Know [Gallery]

10 Items

Fifty-Something-Year-Old Trick Daddy Slammed For Calling Women Over 35 “Damaged Goods

The Morning Hustle

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close