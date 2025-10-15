Trump Tried to Post Up in Chicago — Texas Stepped Back



Donald Trump’s latest “law and order” stunt just backfired — this time in Chicago.

The president ordered about 300 National Guard troops, including 200 from Texas, to head to the Windy City after immigration protests near detention centers. Trump framed it as a mission to restore order, but critics — including Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker — called it exactly what it looked like: a manufactured crisis.

A federal judge agreed, ruling there was no “danger of rebellion” in Chicago and blocking Trump’s deployment for two weeks.

Then came the viral moment. An ABC News photo showed Texas Guard members arriving in Chicago — and the internet pounced. The image sparked mockery over their appearance, creating an online storm that overshadowed the mission itself.

By the weekend, the Texas Military Department confirmed some troops were quietly sent home for “noncompliance,” without saying what standards they failed to meet. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reposted the story, writing “Standards are back,” fueling even more conversation online.

The fallout echoes Trump’s previous clashes with state leaders. He’s already faced pushback for sending troops into Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., using similar “public safety” claims that courts later questioned.

What started as a show of power turned into another reminder of how politics, perception, and the military keep crossing paths — and how quickly a photo can flip the whole narrative.

