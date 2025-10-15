Listen Live
Doechii Kicks Off the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour

Published on October 15, 2025

Doechii "Live from the Swamp Tour" - Chicago, Il
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Doechii Kicks Off the “Alligator Bites Never Heal” Tour With Electric Energy

The wait is finally over — Doechii has officially kicked off her highly anticipated Alligator Bites Never Heal Tour, and she did it with the confidence, creativity, and chaos that only the “Swamp Queen” herself can deliver.


Opening night was a cinematic experience — a blend of high-energy choreography, bold visuals, and genre-bending performance art. From the moment she stormed the stage with “Boom Bap” to the emotional closer “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” fans were treated to a full-on journey through her mind — unapologetic, experimental, and alive.


The crowd sang, screamed, and raged through hits like “Persuasive,” “Crazy,” and “What It Is,” while new tracks from her latest project, Alligator Bites Never Heal, proved she’s just getting started.


Visually, the show was a masterpiece. Neon greens and deep blues washed over the stage as dancers slithered through fog, creating a swamp-like world pulled straight from Doechii’s imagination.

Every costume change, lighting cue, and beat drop felt intentional — part of a larger story about rebirth, power, and the duality of beauty and bite.



