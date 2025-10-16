Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance
Nia Long & Larenz Tate Reunite For Netflix Romance Based On Maxwell Album
Nia Long and Larenz Tate, stars of the ’90s cinema classic Love Jones, are set to reteam once again in an untitled romance drama greenlighted at Netflix.
The movie is inspired by the R&B and soul album Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite, the debut album for the singer Maxwell.
Eugene Ashe (Sylvie’s Love) is the director of the upcoming romance movie, along with Maxwell, John D. Hammon, Nia Long and Larenz Tate as executive producers.
Ever since the debut of Theodore Witcher’s Love Jones— a Chicago-based film about two creatives chronicling their love story that premiered in 1997, fans of the movie have been begging for a sequel.
Long and Tate have reunited several times in celebration of their OG romance, and most recently working together on Lionsgate’s Michael Jackson biopic, set to release in the spring of 2026.
In 2023, Tate mentioned he did not necessarily want to do a sequel, but that he and Long discussed what it could look like if it happened.
In an interview with Vibe, he said, “We feel like we should do something, but something different. TV show, movies that could be a franchise — we’ve discussed everything. We talked about all kinds of stuff because we know what ‘Love Jones’ meant, we know what those characters meant, and we know what the message and the story meant to us. And we don’t want to disrupt that […] and do something that doesn’t live up to our expectations of our audience would want from us.”
