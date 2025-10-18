Listen Live
Limited Booster Access Sparks Concern Among D.C. Residents

COVID Booster Eligibility Limits Access, Sparking Concern Among D.C. Residents

Under new federal guidelines, COVID booster eligibility has been narrowed to seniors 65 and older, children under 12, and people with certain underlying health conditions.

Published on October 18, 2025

COVID-19 cases are climbing once again across the District, but this time, many residents will not have access to a booster shot. Under new federal guidelines, eligibility has been narrowed to seniors 65 and older, children under 12, and people with certain underlying health conditions. That leaves a wide swath of otherwise healthy adults unable to get vaccinated, even as transmission increases in neighborhoods, workplaces, and schools.

This story examines the policy shift and its consequences, and highlights how the narrowing of eligibility could weaken community protection. Doctors and public health experts warn that excluding younger, healthy adults may increase the risk of long COVID, fuel the spread of new variants, and add pressure on hospitals. Community members describe the frustration of being left out, voicing concerns about fairness, safety, and what this means for daily life in the city.

The changes have sparked debate over who gets protected and whether public health policy is leaving too many residents behind.

COVID Booster Eligibility Limits Access, Sparking Concern Among D.C. Residents  was originally published on newsone.com

